RECIPE: How to make Kriya Gangiah’s delicious mutton breyani with your mom on Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day around the corner, we wanted to share a delicious Mother’s Day recipe with you, courtesy of TV and radio personality Kriya Gangiah.

For Gangiah, the kitchen is an incredibly important place that housed many memories from her youth.

“Thinking back, most of my childhood memories were made in the kitchen.

“We spent a lot of time creating some wonderful dishes from baking biscuits to a mutton breyani.

“We made it all! I remember my mom always being a strong female figure in my life who guided me through the recipe while teaching me life lessons along the way,” she says.

One dish that Gangiah loves to make with her mom Ruby, is a steamed mutton breyani.

“It is quite different to most biryanis as there is no oven time and all the steaming is done on the stove.

“Because the dish takes some time to put together, it’s the perfect dish to make on Mother’s Day.

“Not only can you enjoy the day with your mom in the kitchen, but it’s the perfect treat to be enjoyed with family and friends who have come together to celebrate the special moms in your life,” she adds.

Try your hand at making it.

Note: First you need to marinate your meat overnight with the following spices to taste (add spices as per your taste, my mom doesn’t really have measurements).

Ingredients

500ml sour milk (Maas)

Masala

Turmeric

Garam Masala

Ginger and garlic

Curry leaves

Caraway Seeds

Bay leaf

Star Anise

Black Cardamom

Cinnamon

Cloves

Salt

¾ cup water

½ cup oil

Elements needed to layer:

Cooked rice – 2 ½ cups of rice is a good amount for a large pot

Peel and cut potatoes into ¼, boil until soft, and then lightly fry until golden brown

Peeled raw potato cut into discs

4 boiled eggs – peeled

2 can of brown lentils

Whole green chili

100g of butter

Coriander

Saffron

Layer your pot:

Line your pot with oil and layer the uncooked potato discs.

Add your marinated meat with all the extra marinade.

Layer ½ your lentils.

Layer ½ your rice.

Place your cooked fried potatoes and whole eggs on top of the rice.

Layer the balance of lentils.

Layer the balance of rice.

Poke the whole green chilli (as per your taste) into the rice. Place butter on top with saffron and coriander.

Cover with a lid and cook on a low heat for 1 ½ hour (Do not open the lid if possible), use a bread knife to test if it is cooked by poking through the middle, if the bread knife touches the base of the pot and comes out clean you are good to go.

Serve with raita (sour milk with cucumbers, coriander, and chilli) and sambals (Grated tomato with chilli and onions).