RECIPE: How to make the perfect risotto

There is nothing as creamy and decadent as risotto. Making risotto is not exactly the easiest task in the kitchen. In fact, it just sounds intimidating. You can overcook it, under cook it, make it too creamy, make it too dry and sticky, or simply make it a complete disaster.
There are specific techniques to follow and ingredients to use that make this heart-warming and delicious dish simply irresistible.
Head culinary artist at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa Wesley Kurt Peters shares below his secret recipe on how to make the perfect risotto.
Peters says when trying this at home, get all the ingredients ready. He says that the trick is the broth which can be derived from meat, fish, or veggies.
Mushroom risotto
Yield: 4 portions
Ingredients
300g Arborio rice
150g button mushrooms
100g portobello mushrooms
100 ml dry white wine
30g parmesan grated
1lt vegetable or chicken stock
10g fresh garlic crushed
30g onions finely diced
1 sprig of thyme fresh
100ml cream
20g butter
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
Mix butter and oil in a saucepan and heat on medium heat.
Add onions and sauté until translucent.
Add mushrooms and garlic.
Sauté until mushrooms are soft.
Add uncooked arborio.
Sauté for 5 mins stirring continuously and rice must not brown.
Add wine and cook until all liquid is absorbed. Now add one ladle at a time of stock until it is fully absorbed and rice is al dente (firm to the bite). Now add cream and parmesan and season. Once the rice is cooked, serve immediately.
Note: Please remember, you cannot walk away from cooking risotto. Do not add all the liquid at one time, or you will have a horrible end result. Keep in mind Risotto also has a reputation for being fussy and time-consuming. It’s true that once you start cooking, it does require a fair amount of attention, but it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes to make.
In fact, true Italian cooks will tell you that risotto should take no more than 18 to 19 minutes from start to finish.