Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

RECIPE: How to make the perfect risotto

Mushroom risotto. Picture: Supplied

Mushroom risotto. Picture: Supplied

Published 53m ago

Share

There is nothing as creamy and decadent as risotto. Making risotto is not exactly the easiest task in the kitchen. In fact, it just sounds intimidating. You can overcook it, under cook it, make it too creamy, make it too dry and sticky, or simply make it a complete disaster.

There are specific techniques to follow and ingredients to use that make this heart-warming and delicious dish simply irresistible.

Story continues below Advertisment

Head culinary artist at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa Wesley Kurt Peters shares below his secret recipe on how to make the perfect risotto.

Peters says when trying this at home, get all the ingredients ready. He says that the trick is the broth which can be derived from meat, fish, or veggies.

Mushroom risotto

More on this

Yield: 4 portions

Ingredients

300g Arborio rice

Story continues below Advertisment

150g button mushrooms

100g portobello mushrooms

100 ml dry white wine

Story continues below Advertisment

30g parmesan grated

1lt vegetable or chicken stock

10g fresh garlic crushed

Story continues below Advertisment

30g onions finely diced

1 sprig of thyme fresh

100ml cream

20g butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Mix butter and oil in a saucepan and heat on medium heat.

Add onions and sauté until translucent.

Add mushrooms and garlic.

Sauté until mushrooms are soft.

Add uncooked arborio.

Sauté for 5 mins stirring continuously and rice must not brown.

Add wine and cook until all liquid is absorbed. Now add one ladle at a time of stock until it is fully absorbed and rice is al dente (firm to the bite). Now add cream and parmesan and season. Once the rice is cooked, serve immediately.

Note: Please remember, you cannot walk away from cooking risotto. Do not add all the liquid at one time, or you will have a horrible end result. Keep in mind Risotto also has a reputation for being fussy and time-consuming. It’s true that once you start cooking, it does require a fair amount of attention, but it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes to make.

In fact, true Italian cooks will tell you that risotto should take no more than 18 to 19 minutes from start to finish.

Related Topics:

Foodies

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya