RECIPE: How to make the perfect risotto

There is nothing as creamy and decadent as risotto. Making risotto is not exactly the easiest task in the kitchen. In fact, it just sounds intimidating. You can overcook it, under cook it, make it too creamy, make it too dry and sticky, or simply make it a complete disaster. There are specific techniques to follow and ingredients to use that make this heart-warming and delicious dish simply irresistible.

Head culinary artist at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa Wesley Kurt Peters shares below his secret recipe on how to make the perfect risotto. Peters says when trying this at home, get all the ingredients ready. He says that the trick is the broth which can be derived from meat, fish, or veggies. Mushroom risotto

Yield: 4 portions Ingredients 300g Arborio rice

150g button mushrooms 100g portobello mushrooms 100 ml dry white wine

30g parmesan grated 1lt vegetable or chicken stock 10g fresh garlic crushed

30g onions finely diced 1 sprig of thyme fresh 100ml cream

20g butter Salt and pepper to taste Method

Mix butter and oil in a saucepan and heat on medium heat. Add onions and sauté until translucent. Add mushrooms and garlic.

Sauté until mushrooms are soft. Add uncooked arborio. Sauté for 5 mins stirring continuously and rice must not brown.