RECIPE: How to make vegan ice-cream









Picture: New York Times Vegan Ice Cream Base (1kg)

Ingredients

2 cups hemp or cashew milk

1 (410g) can coconut cream or whole coconut milk (not refrigerated nondairy beverage or light coconut milk)

1/2 cup light corn syrup or substitute

1/3 cup agave syrup

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon vodka (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Your choice of flavouring

Method

In a medium pot, combine hemp or cashew milk, coconut cream, corn syrup, sugar and salt, and bring to a simmer.

Simmer until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Let cool in the pot.

Transfer to a container and stir in vodka, if using, and vanilla.

Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Transfer mixture to an ice cream maker and chill according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Strawberry or Raspberry Flavour

Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk. In a blender, purée 450g strawberries, with 2 to 3 tbs sugar, depending on their sweetness (taste and add more sugar or ½ tsp lemon juice if necessary).

Stir into base before chilling. Strain before churning if using raspberries.

Peach or Apricot

Pit and dice 3 cups of peaches or apricots (no need to peel them). In a medium-sized pot, simmer fruit with ¼ cup sugar until tender, about 10 minutes.

Purée in a food processor or blender. Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk; stir in fruit purée and replace vanilla extract with a few drops almond extract, if desired. Chill.

Cherry

In a medium pot, simmer 3 cups pitted cherries (from 450g) with 2 to 3 tbs sugar to taste, until cherries are very soft, about 10 minutes. Purée in a food processor or blender. Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk; stir in fruit purée and replace vanilla extract with a few drops kirsch, if desired. Chill.

Banana

In a blender, purée 4 very ripe medium bananas, 2 tbs sugar, 1 tbs lemon juice and a pinch of salt until smooth. Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk; stir in fruit purée. Chill.

