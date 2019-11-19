RECIPE: How to make vegan ice-cream
Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk. In a blender, purée 450g strawberries, with 2 to 3 tbs sugar, depending on their sweetness (taste and add more sugar or ½ tsp lemon juice if necessary).
Stir into base before chilling. Strain before churning if using raspberries.
Peach or Apricot
Pit and dice 3 cups of peaches or apricots (no need to peel them). In a medium-sized pot, simmer fruit with ¼ cup sugar until tender, about 10 minutes.
Purée in a food processor or blender. Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk; stir in fruit purée and replace vanilla extract with a few drops almond extract, if desired. Chill.
Cherry
In a medium pot, simmer 3 cups pitted cherries (from 450g) with 2 to 3 tbs sugar to taste, until cherries are very soft, about 10 minutes. Purée in a food processor or blender. Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk; stir in fruit purée and replace vanilla extract with a few drops kirsch, if desired. Chill.
Banana
In a blender, purée 4 very ripe medium bananas, 2 tbs sugar, 1 tbs lemon juice and a pinch of salt until smooth. Make the base with only 1 cup hemp or cashew milk; stir in fruit purée. Chill.
The New York Times