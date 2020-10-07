RECIPE: Jan Kohler’s moreish oxtail dish

Oxtail stew is deliciously rich and warming, so you might want to save this recipe for winter entertaining. Ingredients Serves 12 1 large onion, diced 1 tsp of garlic, crushed

Olive oil for frying

2kg of oxtail

Salt and meat spice for seasoning

1 tsp of dried mixed herbs

3 tbs of flour, for thickening

2 tbs of Worcestershire sauce

2 tbs of fruit chutney

1 tin of good quality plum tomatoes (400g)

3 cups of chicken stock

1 cup of red wine

Method

Pre-heat your oven to 160°C. In a heavy-based, oven-proof pot, fry the garlic and onions until soft and transparent. Add the oxtail and season it with the salt, spices and herbs and continue to brown it, adding the Worcestershire sauce and chutney. Add the flour, ensuring the oxtail is evenly coated. This will help thicken your stew.

Add the tomato, chicken stock and red wine, ensuring that the liquid fully covers the meat and you have a good, saucy consistency. Place the lid on it and pop it into the oven for four to five hours.

Stir the oxtail from time to time and check the liquid level every hour, as you don’t want it to dry out. If it needs more liquid, top it up with one cup of chicken stock at a time. The end result should be a hearty stew with enough gravy to serve with rice or perhaps some mashed potato. The meat should come off the bone easily.

Recipe taken from the “Pink Gin and Fairy Cakes” cookbook.