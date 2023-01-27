RECIPE: Korean chicken noodle soup

Noodle soup is a perfect comfort food no matter the kind of weather. If you find yourself craving a soup that is refreshing and delicious, you can try this easy Korean noodle soup recipe courtesy of chef Nadia Pillay who is a lecturer at Capsicum Culinary Studio in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This Korean noodle soup also makes an easy one-bowl meal for any time of the day. “The original version of this dish takes a while to make, as a broth is used with a lot of dried vegetables and shrimp that gives it a lot of natural flavours so I have come up with a quick and easy method while still getting all the flavour this dish needs. “Depending on how many people you are serving this dish to you will use one packet of noodles per serving,” said Pillay.

Korean chicken noodle soup. Picture: Supplied Korean chicken noodle soup Serving size: 1 Note: Multiply the ingredients by the number of people you are making the dish for.

Ingredients 1 packet of noodles (any kind or brand is fine.) 1 chicken breast (cubed)

100g cauliflower 100g broccoli 30g julienne carrots

50g cabbage (shredded) 20g sliced brown onion 5g mixed sprouts (can be found at Spar or Food Lovers’ Market)

Salt Pepper 5ml olive oil

400ml boiling water 1 tsp sweet soy sauce If you are using non-Asian ramen noodles:

5ml soy sauce 5ml fish sauce 5ml hoisin sauce

1 tsp of chilli flakes Method Heat the oil in a pot, add sliced onion and sauté until brown, add your cubed chicken and cook for about four to five minutes, do not go longer than that as your chicken will cook with your noodles. Keep your heat level between 3 and 4, or low to medium, depending on the make of your stove.

Add the soup flavouring and dehydrated vegetables from the noodles to the chicken and stir until the chicken is coated, add the boiling water and your noodles. Let this cook for about five minutes for the flavour to infuse the chicken, add the vegetables except the sprouts. Make sure you have enough liquid in your pot. Note: I like my vegetables crunchy so I let them cook for another 5 minutes. If you like your vegetables softer you can cook them for about 8 minutes.