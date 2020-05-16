RECIPE: Kriya Gangiah's home-made falafel

Kriya Gangiah's Easy Home-Made Falafel

“I love middle eastern food and not being able to get my fix from my favourite restaurant was starting to get to me,” Kriya explained. “So, I decided it was time to pull out this old recipe and enjoy a batch of homemade falafels. Tip: you can also freeze the batter to use later.”

On spending a lot of time in the kitchen, of late, she added: "I absolutely love to cook, I think being able to create a dish that people love and enjoy is a thrill for me. I have actually been trying a lot of Indian dishes, they can be slightly more complicated than most recipes and I don’t often have the time to spend on them. So far we have perfected, mutton curry, mutton biryani, naan, roti, mung dhal and so much more."

Ingredients

1 can chickpeas, drained

1 can sweet corn, drained (optional, but adds a special element)

4 cloves garlic

1/4 onion, roughly chopped

2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander

1 tsp ground cumin

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

Salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil, for frying