RECIPE: Kriya Gangiah's home-made falafel

Kriya Gangiah's Easy Home-Made Falafel
“I love middle eastern food and not being able to get my fix from my favourite restaurant was starting to get to me,” Kriya explained. “So, I decided it was time to pull out this old recipe and enjoy a batch of homemade falafels. Tip: you can also freeze the batter to use later.”
On spending a lot of time in the kitchen, of late, she added: "I absolutely love to cook, I think being able to create a dish that people love and enjoy is a thrill for me. I have actually been trying a lot of Indian dishes, they can be slightly more complicated than most recipes and I don’t often have the time to spend on them. So far we have perfected, mutton curry, mutton biryani, naan, roti, mung dhal and so much more."
Ingredients
1 can chickpeas, drained
1 can sweet corn, drained (optional, but adds a special element)
4 cloves garlic
1/4 onion, roughly chopped
2 tbsp freshly chopped coriander
1 tsp ground cumin
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
Salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
Vegetable oil, for frying
Method
Lightly roast the chickpeas and sweetcorn in the oven to get rid of any excess water.
Throw everything into a blender, pulse until mixture is coarse - do not over blend!
Roll into little falafel balls and chill in the fridge while the oil heats up.
Fry falafels until golden, then transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. You can season with salt if needed.
Enjoy these with pita bread and a homemade tzatziki sauce.