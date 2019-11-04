RECIPE: Lorna Maseko's Deconstructed Black Forest Cake









Deconstructed Black Forest Cake Lorna Maseko's deconstructed black forest cake is one of the many recipes fans can now find in the TV personality's latest cookbook called Celebrate with Lorna Maseko. Deconstructed Black Forest Cake (Serves 4) Ingredients:

1 store-bought chocolate sponge

CUSTARD:

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups full-cream milk

½ cup sugar

3 tbs cocoa powder

2 tbs cornflour

1 cup Amaretto simple syrup

Pinch of salt

2 cups good-quality chocolate, grated

WHIPPING CREAM:

2 cups whipping cream

¼ cup icing sugar

Method:

Fresh unpitted cherries to decorate (some chopped, some whole)

To make the custard, beat the eggs and vanilla essence in a bowl until well combined.

In a saucepan, whisk together the milk, sugar, cocoa powder, cornflour, Amaretto and salt. Stir constantly for 6-8 minutes until the mixture thickens. Reduce the heat to very low.

Very slowly pour half the milk mixture into the egg-and-vanilla bowl and stir. Then pour the mixture back into the saucepan, stirring constantly at a very low heat - the custard will start to thicken within 3-4 minutes.

To make the whipping cream, use a mixer to beat the cream with icing sugar until it forms soft peaks.

Break the chocolate sponge into rough cubes, then layer the bottom of a glass. Pour a little of the Amaretto onto the sponge. Then, using a spoon, add a layer of whipped cream and scatter the chopped cherries. Then add a generous layer of the chocolate custard and finish with the whipped cream. Decorate with full cherries and grated chocolate over your Black Forest dessert.





Recipe from Lorna Maseko's Celebrate with Lorna Maseko cookbook.