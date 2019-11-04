RECIPE: Lorna Maseko's Lamb Sliders









Lamb Sliders with Sweet-Potato and Beetroot Chips. Picture: Supplied Lamb Sliders with Sweet-Potato and Beetroot Chips (Serves 4) BURGER PATTIES: 400g lamb mince 1 large onion, finely chopped 1 sprig rosemary, chopped

1 sprig thyme, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 egg

cup breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

2 tbs olive oil

4 store-bought medium buns, buttered

8 thin square slices Mozzarella cheese

CARAMELISED ONIONS:

4 onions, cut into thin rings

1 tbs sugar

2 tbs balsamic vinegar

10g butter

cup finely chopped sundried tomatoes mixed with ½ cup mayonnaise

12 fresh rocket leaves

CHIPS:

4 cups vegetable oil

4 large sweet potatoes, sliced into thin circles (use a mandolin if possible)

4 large beetroot, sliced into thin circles (use a mandolin if possible)

Salt and pepper

MILKSHAKE:

1 tub vanilla ice cream

3 cups crushed chocolate biscuits

800ml milk

1½ cups store-bought toffee sauce Chocolate and sweets for decoration

Method

Preheat the oven to 180º C.

In a bowl, mix the lamb, onion, rosemary, thyme, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, one egg and breadcrumbs, season and mix together using your hands. Divide the mixture into four portions and shape into large, thick burger patties.

Drizzle olive oil on a griddle pan at medium-high heat, place the patties on the griddle and cook until they are brown on both sides with those beautiful charred marks. Should you prefer your meat cooked further, place in the oven for 3-4 minutes.

Place the buttered buns on the same griddle pan until toasted to a light golden brown. Place a slice of the Mozzarella on each patty, so that the cheese melts.

To make the chips, heat the oil in a medium-size pot. When hot add a quarter of the sweet potato and fry until a light golden brown.

Remove and drain on paper towel. Repeat with the rest of the sweet potatoes, and then the beetroot. Once the excess oil is drained, season with salt and pepper. You may have to change the paper towel before seasoning.

In a bowl, mix together the chopped sundried tomatoes and mayonnaise and set aside.

To make the caramelised onions, drizzle oil in a pan at medium-high heat, then add the onions and stir occasionally. Reduce the heat and add the sugar and balsamic vinegar and stir. If the onions start to dry you can add a little water. Continue to simmer until they soften, then finish off with butter and season.

To assemble your slider, smear sundried mayonnaise on the bun, followed by fresh rocket and a slice of cheese, then add the patty with melted cheese. Finish off with caramelised onions and the top of the toasted bun.

To make the milkshake, place the ice cream in a blender, along with roughly crushed chocolate biscuits, milk, toffee sauce and blend to your liking - I love a good double-thick milkshake. Drizzle the edges of each glass with extra toffee sauce, then pour the milkshake into the glasses, garnish and decorate with chocolate and sweets to your liking.