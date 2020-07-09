RECIPE: Lunch box chocolate cluster
Chocolate clusters! These little nibbles are lovely. If you love chocolate and nuts then these are for you to make. The combination is delicious.
This recipe uses nuts and dark chocolate but you can add some optional extras for yourself or use white chocolate so you can make these to exactly your taste buds.
That said, store-bought snacks are often higher in sugar than their homemade counterparts, so you can still cut down your kids’ sugar intake without making it feel like they are being deprived or put on a diet all of a sudden. We are sure they will love this treat.
Below, chef Bernice Warner from the Capsicum Culinary Studio school’s Port Elizabeth campus shares her chocolate cluster recipes for an easy lunchbox sweet treat. The recipe is ever so simple and takes a matter of minutes to have these ready.
Makes: 8 - 10
Ingredient
125g dark chocolate
30g mixed, chopped nuts
30g salted pretzels, broken into small pieces
25g mini marshmallows
Method
Melt chocolate over a double boiler on the stove or in the microwave in short intervals (mix in between) until melted.
Add all the ingredients to the melted chocolate and ensure they are well coated. Using a tablespoon, scoop ball-shaped heaps of the cluster mixture and put onto a piece of wax paper or baking paper and allow to sit until the chocolate is firm.
Peel off the paper and store the chocolate clusters in clear plastic packets or a plastic container.