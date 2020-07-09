LifestyleFood & DrinkRecipes
Lunch box chocolate cluster. Picture: Supplied
RECIPE: Lunch box chocolate cluster

Chocolate clusters! These little nibbles are lovely. If you love chocolate and nuts then these are for you to make. The combination is delicious.

This recipe uses nuts and dark chocolate but you can add some optional extras for yourself or use white chocolate so you can make these to exactly your taste buds. 

That said, store-bought snacks are often higher in sugar than their homemade counterparts, so you can still cut down your kids’ sugar intake without making it feel like they are being deprived or put on a diet all of a sudden. We are sure they will love this treat. 

Below, chef Bernice Warner from the Capsicum Culinary Studio school’s Port Elizabeth campus shares her chocolate cluster recipes for an easy lunchbox sweet treat. The recipe is ever so simple and takes a matter of minutes to have these ready. 

Lunch box chocolate cluster 

Makes: 8 - 10  

Ingredient

125g dark chocolate

30g mixed, chopped nuts

30g salted pretzels, broken into small pieces

25g mini marshmallows

Method

Melt chocolate over a double boiler on the stove or in the microwave in short intervals (mix in between) until melted.

Add all the ingredients to the melted chocolate and ensure they are well coated. Using a tablespoon, scoop ball-shaped heaps of the cluster mixture and put onto a piece of wax paper or baking paper and allow to sit until the chocolate is firm.

Peel off the paper and store the chocolate clusters in clear plastic packets or a plastic container.

