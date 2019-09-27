RECIPE: M&M’s salted caramel cookies







Pictures: Supplied It is National Homemade Cookie Day on October 1, and the best way to celebrate it is with Miss Lucky Pony’s mouth-watering M&M’s Salted Caramel Cookies. Just like the newly launched limited edition M&M’s Salted Caramel, these cookies have a soft and luscious caramel centre that offers the ultimate combination of flavours in every bite-sized piece. Now that we have your full attention, here is the recipe to make your very own M&M’s Salted Caramel Cookies and just in time for National Homemade Cookie Day. INGREDIENTS FOR THE COOKIES:

150 grams unsalted butter – must be room temperature

1/2 cup of sugar

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Prepare a baking tray by laying down a piece of baking paper that covers the whole tray.

Combine the butter, sugar, egg yolks and vanilla essence in a bowl and beat on medium speed until creamy. Stop to scrape the sides of the bowl every now and then.

Add the flour and beat at low speed until well mixed.





You then need to cover the mixture and pop it in the fridge for at least 1 hour or until firm.

Next, shape the dough into 1.5 -inch balls and then place them 2 inches apart onto the baking tray. Before flattening them slightly.

Make an indentation in centre of each cookie using either your thumb or the back of a teaspoon measuring spoon. (edges may crack slightly).

Then place 2-3 Salted Caramel M&M’s around the edge of the cookie.

Bake for 8-10 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

When I took my cookies out of the oven I used the same measuring spoon to push the centres down a bit to make a slightly deeper hole for the caramel to go in.

Cool completely before filling the centre with salted caramel sauce.





INGREDIENTS FOR THE SALTED CARAMEL SAUCE:

1 cup white sugar

90g salted butter, room temperature cut up into pieces

1/2 cup cream

1 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon. Sugar will form clumps and eventually melt into a thick brown, amber-coloured liquid as you continue to stir. Be careful not to burn the mixture.

Once the sugar has completely melted, immediately add the butter. The caramel will bubble rapidly when the butter is added so be careful not to stand too close.

Stir the butter into the caramel until it is completely melted, it will take about 2 minutes. If you notice the butter separating, remove from heat and vigorously whisk to combine it again.

Very slowly pour in the 1/2 cup of cream while stirring. Because the cream is colder than the caramel, the mixture will rapidly bubble when added.

Allow the mixture to boil for 1 minute. It will rise in the pan as it boils.

Remove from heat and stir in 1 teaspoon of salt.

Allow to slightly cool down before using. Caramel thickens as it cools.

Cover tightly and store for up to 1 month in the refrigerator. Reheat in the microwave or on the stove to achieve desired consistency.

Recipe and images by Angie Batis (Miss Lucky Pony)