It’s the dying days of winter and chances are there is still one (or two) cold snaps on the way.
We are also getting our bodies ready for the new season and the comfort eating is slowly coming to an end.
But what if we get the best of both worlds? Meals that are both nutritious and also comforting?
Plus these are very quick to make and will make your after gym supper (or lunch) not as time consuming as it normally is.
Green Goddess Pasta Salad (Serves 4-6)
Total time: 20 minutes, plus cooling
Ingredients:
Fine sea salt, as needed
2 (280g) packages cheese tortellini
1 fennel bulb with fronds, tough outer layers removed
1 cup sour cream or plain full-fat Greek yoghurt
1 packed cup basil leaves
2 tbs coarsely chopped chives
2 packed tbs parsley leaves
2 garlic cloves, peeled
3 scallions, white and green parts
1 tbs fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste
1/4 tsp black pepper, plus more for serving
2 tbs extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
2/3 cup sliced sugar-snap peas
1 cup baby rocket
Method
In a pot of heavily salted water, cook the tortellini according to the package directions.
Make the dressing: While the water comes to a boil, chop enough of the fennel fronds to equal 1/4 cup. Put the fronds in a blender. Thinly slice enough of the fennel bulb for 3/4 cup, and set it aside. (Reserve any remaining fennel for another use.)
Add sour cream, basil, chives, parsley, garlic, 1 scallion, lemon juice, 1/2 tsp fine sea salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper to the blender with the fronds and purée until smooth.
With the blender running, slowly drizzle in olive oil. Taste and add more salt or lemon juice, or both, if needed.
As soon as the tortellini is done, drain it well and put it in a large mixing bowl.
Immediately, while it’s still hot, toss in enough dressing to coat.
Let pasta cool in the dressing, at least 20 minutes and up to 4 hours.
Thinly slice remaining two scallions and add to bowl with tortellini.
Toss in sliced fennel and sugar-snap peas. Drizzle with more dressing, tossing if needed.
To serve, transfer to a serving bowl, gently toss in rocket, drizzle with more olive oil and grind more fresh pepper over.
The New York Times