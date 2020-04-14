RECIPE: Make home cooking easier

Sometimes, when it comes to cooking you do not need culinary school, you do need expensive equipment, and you do not need that much experience, but all you need to be a better cook today is a little bit of knowledge. Below, executive chef of the Royal Palm Hotel, Qhawe Tshabalala shares healthy home cooking tips. Tshabalala says that there are loads of benefits of cooking at home, and it’s not as daunting as many of us think, and convenience food can generally take a significant toll on your mood and health. He says that by cooking for you and your family you ensure you use fresh, wholesome products, which helps you look and feel healthier, boost your energy, stabilizing your weight, and that when preparing food, you know exactly what you are putting in your body. Tshabalala adds that the best part about cooking at home is that it isn’t complicated, and using ingredients the way nature intended, including lots of vegetables and healthy sources of protein, ensures both tasty and nutritious meals, and that cooking at home can also be a great stress reliever, and creatively fulfilling, increases resilience to stress, anxiety and depression and can boost your mood and super importantly great bonding time.

Here is a recipe by Tshabalala which will get you back in the kitchen while staying healthy.

Tacos. Picture: Supplied

Tacos

Ingredients

1 onion

1 red pepper

1 green pepper

Olive oil

1 pinch paprika

500g beef mince, organic beef stock, small size wraps

Method

Peel and dice the onion and the peppers.

Soften in 1 tablespoon of oil in a large pan over a low heat.

Peel, finely slice and add the garlic, along with the paprika and cumin, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the beef and stir until it has browned.

Pour in the stock, cover, and cook for 45 minutes, or until reduced and delicious.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

For the salsa, roughly chop the tomatoes, trim and finely slice the spring onion, then pick and roughly chop the coriander leaves. Combine with the lime juice, then season carefully to taste.

For the guacamole, halve and destone the avocados, then mash the flesh with a fork. Squeeze in the lime juice, add the crème Fraiche, season, and gently mix it all up.

Spread the wraps out on a baking tray and place in the oven for 3 to 4 minutes.

Fill the wrap with the meat, salsa, and guacamole or lay everything out and let everyone help themselves.

