RECIPE: Make Joani Mitchell’s Hot Cross Buns
VoVo’s Hot cross buns
Ingredients:
·
250ml milk
·
50 g butter
·
½ tsp nutmeg
·
450g flour
·
1 tsp cinnamon
·
½ tsp all spice
·
Pinch of salt
·
60 g castor sugar
·
8 g dry yeast
·
1 extra large egg
·
100g raisins/cranberries
·
3 tsp candid peel
·
1 tsp grated ginger
·
Zest of 1 orange
·
Apricot jam/honey for glaze
Method
1.
Place milk, butter and nutmeg in a pot and bring it to a gentle simmer
2.
Combine all the dry ingredients ( not the fruit) in a bowl and create a well in the centre. Add egg and start incorporating the dry ingredients
3.
Add the milk into the dry ingredients and mix
4.
Place the dough onto a floured surface and knead for approx 10min
5.
Place in a greased dish and cover with clingwrap. Allow to proof for about 2 hrs in a warm place
6.
Knock down and create a flat surface out of the dough
7.
Place all the fruit onto the flat area of the dough and fold it onto itself
8.
Knead for about 5 min to combine the fruit.
9.
Cut it into 12 equal portions and create balls out of the dough
10.
Place on a waxed tray and allow to rise for a second time, approx 20 min
11.
Create a slurry out of flour and water and put it into a piping bag
12.
Make a cross over each bun
13.
Bake on 190C for 20 min
14.
Remove from the oven and glaze with jam/honey and grate a little orange peel over them
15. Eat warm with butter and a pot of coffee!!!