Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

RECIPE: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds. Picture: Supplied

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

A sweet treat and excellent snack with a hot drink, flapjacks are popular and appeal to all ages.

They are a great nutritious breakfast option, the perfect afternoon pick-me-up, and can be enjoyed as a pre-gym or post-workout snack. But, just like most good things, they need to be enjoyed in moderation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Flapjacks, as we know them, are made typically from butter, rolled oats, sugar and golden syrup. They can also include other ingredients and toppings, such as chocolate, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit to make them more exciting.

if you want to have a go at making them at home, try this flapjack recipe by the South African Mango Growers’ Association. They're really easy to make and enjoyable.

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds. Picture: Supplied

Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

More on this

Makes: 18

Ingredients

For the flapjacks

Story continues below Advertisement

190g cake flour

30ml castor sugar

3ml baking powder

Story continues below Advertisement

Pinch of salt

2 large eggs

30ml butter, melted

300ml buttermilk

300g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and finely diced

For the topping

250ml coconut yoghurt, or any other flavoured yoghurt you desire

Honey, to serve

60ml toasted sliced almonds, to serve

1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve

Method

In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter and buttermilk, and whisk together until well combined and lump free. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.

Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat. Spoon 30ml of batter into the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a further minute. Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used.

Serve the flapjacks with yoghurt, honey, almonds and lemon.

Related Topics:

FoodiesAdviceBakingRecipesNutrition

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya