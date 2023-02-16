RECIPE: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

A sweet treat and excellent snack with a hot drink, flapjacks are popular and appeal to all ages.
They are a great nutritious breakfast option, the perfect afternoon pick-me-up, and can be enjoyed as a pre-gym or post-workout snack. But, just like most good things, they need to be enjoyed in moderation.
Flapjacks, as we know them, are made typically from butter, rolled oats, sugar and golden syrup. They can also include other ingredients and toppings, such as chocolate, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit to make them more exciting.
if you want to have a go at making them at home, try this flapjack recipe by the South African Mango Growers’ Association. They're really easy to make and enjoyable.
Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds
Makes: 18
Ingredients
For the flapjacks
190g cake flour
30ml castor sugar
3ml baking powder
Pinch of salt
2 large eggs
30ml butter, melted
300ml buttermilk
300g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and finely diced
For the topping
250ml coconut yoghurt, or any other flavoured yoghurt you desire
Honey, to serve
60ml toasted sliced almonds, to serve
1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve
Method
In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter and buttermilk, and whisk together until well combined and lump free. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.
Spray a large frying pan with a non-stick spray and heat over medium heat. Spoon 30ml of batter into the frying pan and when bubbles appear on the surface, flip them over and continue to cook for a further minute. Remove and keep warm until all the batter is used.
Serve the flapjacks with yoghurt, honey, almonds and lemon.