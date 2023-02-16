RECIPE: Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

A sweet treat and excellent snack with a hot drink, flapjacks are popular and appeal to all ages. They are a great nutritious breakfast option, the perfect afternoon pick-me-up, and can be enjoyed as a pre-gym or post-workout snack. But, just like most good things, they need to be enjoyed in moderation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Flapjacks, as we know them, are made typically from butter, rolled oats, sugar and golden syrup. They can also include other ingredients and toppings, such as chocolate, nuts, seeds, and dried fruit to make them more exciting. if you want to have a go at making them at home, try this flapjack recipe by the South African Mango Growers’ Association. They're really easy to make and enjoyable. Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds. Picture: Supplied Mango flapjacks topped with toasted almonds

Makes: 18 Ingredients For the flapjacks

Story continues below Advertisement

190g cake flour 30ml castor sugar 3ml baking powder

Story continues below Advertisement

Pinch of salt 2 large eggs 30ml butter, melted

300ml buttermilk 300g fresh mango, peeled, pitted, and finely diced For the topping

250ml coconut yoghurt, or any other flavoured yoghurt you desire Honey, to serve 60ml toasted sliced almonds, to serve

1 lemon, cut into wedges to serve Method In a large mixing bowl, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Make a well in the centre and add the eggs, butter and buttermilk, and whisk together until well combined and lump free. Mix the diced mangoes into the batter.