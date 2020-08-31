RECIPE: Marinated spring vegetable salad

By Ellie Krieger This salad captures the vibrancy of spring, bringing together the quintessential vegetables of the season – asparagus, peas, scallions and carrots – in a way that lets them shine simply but with an unexpected spark to light up your taste buds and keep you wanting more. Ingredients 1 medium carrot, peeled

1 bunch scallions (about 6), trimmed, white and light green parts only

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme leaves or ¾ teaspoon dried, plus more for optional garnish

½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 bunch asparagus (about 6), woody ends trimmed

1 cup fresh peas or, if frozen, thawed Method Using a vegetable peeler, cut the carrot into ribbons, pressing the carrot against a cutting board for leverage to get the widest ribbons possible. If the ribbons are very long, cut them into bite-size pieces, 5 to 7.5cm long. (You should get about 1 cup.) Halve the scallions lengthwise, then cut them across into 2.5cm long pieces. In a medium bowl, toss the carrot and scallions together. (The scallion pieces will separate naturally as you toss. You can coax them apart if you want, or allow some pieces to stay together.)

In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, thyme, salt and pepper. Pour the marinade over the carrots and scallions and toss to coat. Cover and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Prepare a large bowl of ice water.

Fill a large, deep non-stick pan about halfway with water and bring to a boil. Place the asparagus in the boiling water and cook until firm-tender but still bright green, 1 to 2 minutes, depending on the thickness. Using tongs, transfer the asparagus to the ice bath (keep the water in the skillet boiling) and chill completely, then transfer the asparagus to a cutting board and cut on the bias into 2.5cm. Transfer the asparagus to a medium-sized bowl.

If using fresh peas, add them to the boiling water and cook until firm-tender, 1 to 2 minutes, then drain and transfer to the ice bath. (Add more ice if it has melted.) Drain. Transfer the peas to the bowl with the asparagus.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the carrots and scallions to the bowl with the asparagus and peas. Add 2 tablespoons of the marinade to the salad and toss to combine. Taste and season with additional salt, if needed; garnish with thyme, if using, and serve.