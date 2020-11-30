RECIPE: Martha Stewart’s Monte Cristo is the best way to use leftover turkey this Christmas
The holiday season is almost here, and Christmas is just around the corner too.
Once they arrive, why not keep the holiday spirit alive by transforming your holiday leftovers into a new dish with easy recipes? If you are not sure what to do with that leftover turkey in your fridge, television presenter, cookbook author and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart suggests making a Monte Cristo.
If you like French toast and grilled cheese, you will love the Monte Cristo. This sandwich is usually pan-fried, but baking it instead means you can use less butter and can make several at the same time, and Stewart’s version is baked in the oven and filled with turkey and cranberry sauce.
She took to Instagram to share the delicious creation, writing: “Switch out the usual ham for leftover turkey in this French toast-grilled cheese hybrid. And we added cranberry sauce for just the right amount of sweetness.”
So, what exactly is inside this appealing creation is turkey, cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce and a dash of salt and pepper. It is an easy recipe to make. All you have to do is to simply assemble the sandwich, dip it in an egg mixture, and bake it for around twenty minutes.
Stewart’s fans loved the creation, with many saying they will be trying it for lunch.
Below is the recipe for Stewart’s Monte Cristo.
Makes: 4 sandwiches
Ingredients
2 tbs unsalted butter, softened, for brushing
6 large eggs, lightly beaten
1¼ cups whole milk
Coarse salt and freshly ground white pepper
½ cup cranberry sauce, coarsely chopped if chunky
8 thick slices of white bread
Thinly sliced roast turkey
Cheddar, grated
Method
Preheat the oven to 200ºC. Line a baking sheet with a non-stick baking mat; brush with butter. In a baking dish, whisk together eggs and milk. Season with salt and pepper.
Spread cranberry sauce on four slices of bread. Top with turkey; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheese evenly over turkey. Top with remaining bread slices. Carefully transfer sandwiches to egg mixture and soak, pressing lightly with a spoon, 1 minute a side.
Transfer to baking sheet; bake for 15 minutes. Flip and bake 7 minutes more. Let rest 5 minutes before serving.