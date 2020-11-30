RECIPE: Martha Stewart’s Monte Cristo is the best way to use leftover turkey this Christmas

The holiday season is almost here, and Christmas is just around the corner too.

Once they arrive, why not keep the holiday spirit alive by transforming your holiday leftovers into a new dish with easy recipes? If you are not sure what to do with that leftover turkey in your fridge, television presenter, cookbook author and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart suggests making a Monte Cristo.

If you like French toast and grilled cheese, you will love the Monte Cristo. This sandwich is usually pan-fried, but baking it instead means you can use less butter and can make several at the same time, and Stewart’s version is baked in the oven and filled with turkey and cranberry sauce.

She took to Instagram to share the delicious creation, writing: “Switch out the usual ham for leftover turkey in this French toast-grilled cheese hybrid. And we added cranberry sauce for just the right amount of sweetness.”

So, what exactly is inside this appealing creation is turkey, cheddar cheese, cranberry sauce and a dash of salt and pepper. It is an easy recipe to make. All you have to do is to simply assemble the sandwich, dip it in an egg mixture, and bake it for around twenty minutes.