Ears of grilled corn on the cob topped with coconut oil, finely chopped toasted coconut and lime juice. Delicious ways to dress up sweet summer corn. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews (Ryan Liebe/The New York Times)

Corn is wildly versatile; your favourite pantry ingredient of the moment will probably work slathered on corn.



Just be sure to use butter, mayo or something thick and creamy to help the flavourings adhere.