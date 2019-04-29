Morning Glory Muffins. Pictures: Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post.
12 servings 

Ingredients
  • 1/2 cup canola oil or another neutrally flavoured oil, plus more for the pan
  • 1/3 cup raisins
  • 3/4 cup walnut pieces
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 3/4 cups whole-wheat pastry flour (may substitute 1 cup regular whole-wheat flour plus 3/4 cup all-purpose flour)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • A generous 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 225g crushed pineapple with juice (1 cup)
  • 2 medium carrots, peeled and shredded (1 cup)
  • 1/2 cup peeled, shredded green/tart apple
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method 
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush the wells of a regular muffin pan with oil.
  2. Place the raisins in a small bowl and pour hot water over them to cover. Allow the raisins to soak as you prepare the remaining ingredients.
  3. Arrange the walnuts and coconut on a baking sheet in a single layer; toast them for about 4 minutes, until they are fragrant and lightly browned. Let cool.
  4. Whisk together the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, salt and ginger in a medium bowl. Whisk together the 1/2 cup of oil, the brown sugar and eggs in a separate mixing bowl until creamy and well combined, then whisk in the pineapple and its juice.
  5. Drain the raisins, discarding the liquid. Stir them into the pineapple mixture; then, stir in the carrot, apple, vanilla extract and the toasted coconut and walnuts. Add the flour mixture, stirring just until it is incorporated, to form a batter.
  6. Divide the batter evenly among the wells of the muffin pan; bake (middle rack) for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
  7. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool for 5 minutes, then remove the muffins from the pan, placing them directly on the rack to cool completely.
Washington Post 