MUSHROOM, CARAMELISED ONIONS, BRIE AND ROASTED GARLIC PIZZA (Serves 2-4)

Ingredients

30ml olive oil

3 onions, sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

5ml soft brown sugar

500g ready-made white bread dough

Polenta or cake flour, for dusting

45ml sundried tomato pesto or Neapolitan pasta sauce

1 big brown mushroom, thickly sliced

100g portabellini mushrooms, thickly sliced

125g Brie cheese, sliced

To Serve:

Micro herbs

Milled black pepper

Coarse sea salt

Method

Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan over a very low heat.

Separate the onion slices into rings and add to the oil, with the crushed garlic. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden and soft.

Stir in the sugar, and cook, uncovered for 3-4 minutes or until the onions are golden and caramelised. Set aside and allow to cool.

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Roll out the bread dough on to a floured or polenta-dusted counter top until ½ cm in thickness. Transfer the dough to a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

Spread a layer of sundried tomato pesto or Neapolitan pasta sauce on top of the dough.

Top the pizza base with the reserved onion mixture.

Add the sliced big brown and portabellini mushrooms.

Bake in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

Add the Brie and return to the oven for 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese, just starts to melt.

Top with salt and pepper and some parsley or coriander leaves before serving.

How To Pair:

THE SWEET and salty flavour profile of this dish will pair well with a medium-bodied, malty beer such as a red ale.

The toffee-caramel malt characters will complement the caramelised onion, Brie and roasted garlic.

Red ales tend to be somewhat dry, typically have a light to medium body, and often contain roasted barley, lending light roasted notes.

This will provide some contrast to the dish without being dominant.





BEER PAIRING: Darling Gypsy Mask