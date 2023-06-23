RECIPE: Mushroom, leek and lager beef pie for a chilly winter night

In winter there is nothing we crave more than a classic warming pie. With a buttery pastry or fluffy potato giving way to a melt-in-the-mouth filling, what could be more comforting?

Courtesy of the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association, this mushroom, leek and lager beef pie recipe will see you through the colder months, with fillings to suit all tastes. Mushroom, leek, and lager beef pie. Picture: Supplied Mushroom, leek, and lager beef pie Serves: 6

Ingredients 1 kg beef chuck, cut into 2.5 cm chunks 4 leeks, washed very well and sliced

2 stalks of celery, finely sliced 2 carrots, finely sliced 4 garlic cloves, minced

⅓ cup flour 300ml lager 2 cups or 500ml beef stock

A handful of fresh thyme sprigs 2 bay leaves 500g thickly sliced button or portabellini mushrooms

1 – 2 sheets of puff pastry (enough to cover the pie) 1 egg, beaten Salt and pepper, to taste

Olive oil Method Season beef with salt and pepper.

Heat a drizzle of oil in a large heavy-based pot. Add the beef and brown all over. Cook in batches to avoid the beef sweating. Set aside. Turn the heat down to medium and add a fresh drizzle of olive oil. Add leeks, celery, carrots, and garlic. Cook until softened and sweet. Add flour and stir through coating all the vegetables.

Add beer, beef stock, thyme, and bay leaves and stir to mix well. Bring to a simmer and then cover. Reduce heat to low and allow to cook for 2 hours until the beef is tender.

Remove the lid and allow the sauce to reduce until thickened. Add mushrooms and mix them in to evenly distribute. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Preheat the oven to 200˚C. Pour pie filling into a pie or baking dish. (Roughly 25 x 20 x 4.5 cm) Top with puff pastry. Cut out a few steam holes. Brush with egg wash and bake for 30-40 minutes until the pastry is deeply golden brown and cooked through.