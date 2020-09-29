RECIPE: Oats stuffed apples

Celebrated annually on September 29, World Heart Day was launched by the World Heart Federation in partnership with the World Health Organization to drive awareness around the fact that cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, is one of the leading causes of death in the world. Since its inception, this day has been used to educate people on the ways they can look after their hearts – one of which is through a nutritious diet. In light of World Heart Day, Jungle has a delicious recipe that contains Jungle Oats – a heart-friendly ingredient containing beta-glucan which helps to lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease as part of a heart-healthy diet. Oats Stuffed Apples (Serves 4) Ingredients

4 apples (Cripps pink/gala)

Filling:

2 cups oats (you can use Jungle Large Tiger Oat Flakes or Jungle Oats)

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

1 large egg

1 cup low fat milk

¼ cup canola oil

3 tbs honey/maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

Optional extras:

½ cup chopped walnuts or nuts of your choice

½ cup dried cranberries, raisins or chopped dried fruit

Method

Core each apple making a deep well for the filling.

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease a casserole dish big enough for the 4 apples. Place apples inside dish ready to be filled.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix together oats, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs until well blended. Mix in milk, oil, maple syrup/honey and vanilla.

Add oats mixture to milk mixture and stir well. If using optional extras, add this to the filling as well.

Pour mixture into prepared apples in baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven until set – for about 45 minutes. Serve warm.