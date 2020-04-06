RECIPE: One pot spaghetti with cherry tomatoes and kale
INGREDIENTS
450g spaghetti
450g cherry tomatoes, halved
2 lemons, zested
¼ cup plus 3 tbs olive oil
2 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 bunch kale or spinach, leaves only, washed and chopped
Black pepper
Parmesan, for serving
METHOD
Bring just over 1 litre of water to a boil.
Meanwhile, place spaghetti, tomatoes, lemon zest, oil and 2 tsp kosher salt in a large, dry, shallow pan. (The pan should be large enough that the dry spaghetti can lie flat.)
Carefully add the boiling water to the pan with the spaghetti. Cover pan, and bring up to a boil. Remove lid and simmer for about 6 minutes, using tongs to move the spaghetti around now and then so it doesn’t stick.
Add kale or spinach and continue cooking until remaining liquid has reduced to a sauce and the pasta is cooked through.
Taste, season with salt and pepper, and top with Parmesan.
