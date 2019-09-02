2 navel or Valencia oranges
1½ tbs extra virgin olive oil (may substitute walnut, hazelnut or culinary Argan oil)
2 tsp minced fresh flat-leaf parsley
Kosher salt or sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper (optional)
16 black olives, pitted and cut in half (preferably oil-cured Moroccan olives; may substitute Kalamata)
Method
Trim off the top and bottom ends of the oranges and reserve.
Using a paring knife, remove the orange peel, along any of the white pith.
Cut the orange crosswise into 1.3cm-thick slices. Over a large bowl, pull the segments into triangular pieces and then drop into the bowl. Squeeze the reserved ends into the bowl as well.
Drizzle the oil over the oranges, then add the parsley, and season lightly with salt and, if using, pepper. Toss gently to combine.
Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.
Before serving, toss again and garnish with the olives.
The Washington Post