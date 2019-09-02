Nutty-flavoured oils, such as walnut, hazelnut or, ideally, Moroccan argan - pressed from the seeds of a spiny tree native to southwestern Morocco and commonly found in health and beauty products - beautifully highlight the light citrus flavours in this salad.

Be sure to use a culinary argan oil.

Ingredients



2 navel or Valencia oranges

1½ tbs extra virgin olive oil (may substitute walnut, hazelnut or culinary Argan oil)

2 tsp minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

Kosher salt or sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

16 black olives, pitted and cut in half (preferably oil-cured Moroccan olives; may substitute Kalamata)

Method

Trim off the top and bottom ends of the oranges and reserve.

Using a paring knife, remove the orange peel, along any of the white pith.

Cut the orange crosswise into 1.3cm-thick slices. Over a large bowl, pull the segments into triangular pieces and then drop into the bowl. Squeeze the reserved ends into the bowl as well.

Drizzle the oil over the oranges, then add the parsley, and season lightly with salt and, if using, pepper. Toss gently to combine.

Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Before serving, toss again and garnish with the olives.

The Washington Post