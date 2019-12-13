RECIPE: Peach slice and peanut butter swirl ice cream sandwich









Peach slice and peanut butter swirl ice cream sandwich. Picture supplied. Fruit is always a winner with everyone in the family, from children who love the sweet, juicy flavours while parents and grandparents love the nutrition and the taste of summer in every bite. This festive season spoil your children with something fruity, delectable, divine and delicious that will become a firm family favourite. And nothing says summer more than a delectable ice cream dessert. Topped with peach slices and smooth peanut butter, this recipe can be made in less than an hour. Peach slice and peanut butter swirl ice cream sandwich. Picture supplied.

Ingredients

Peach swirl ice cream:

1L Vanilla ice cream

250ml Mixed fruit jam

410g Peach slices in syrup, drained and finely chopped

Cookies:

200g White sugar

240g Cake wheat flour

250ml Tangy mayonnaise

30ml Smooth peanut butter

5ml Bicarbonate of soda

A pinch of salt

5ml Vanilla essence

Method

1. For the ice cream: Soften ice cream slightly, mix in chopped peaches, return to freezer to harden just a bit.

2. Remove from freezer, scoop vanilla ice cream into a loaf pan, drop dollops of mixed fruit jam between each scoop.

3. For the cookies: Preheat oven to 180°C. Mix together sugar, flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Add mayonnaise, peanut butter and vanilla. Mix together well.

4. Shape into walnut sized balls. (The dough will be crumbly). Press down with a fork, sprinkle with sugar. Arrange on a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes.

5. Cool completely and sandwich cookies with scoops of ice cream. Serve immediately.



