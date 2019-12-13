Fruit is always a winner with everyone in the family, from children who love the sweet, juicy flavours while parents and grandparents love the nutrition and the taste of summer in every bite.
This festive season spoil your children with something fruity, delectable, divine and delicious that will become a firm family favourite. And nothing says summer more than a delectable ice cream dessert.
Topped with peach slices and smooth peanut butter, this recipe can be made in less than an hour.
Peach slice and peanut butter swirl ice cream sandwich. Picture supplied.