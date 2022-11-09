RECIPE: Pickled green avocado, an amazingly simple way to keep avocados fresh

Have you ever had pickled avocado? If not, this recipe is going to change your life.
If you have ever bought avocados on an urge and need to figure out how to stop them from going bad or simply just love pickling things, this avocado pickle recipe courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association is going to delight you.
Pickled green avocado
Makes: 1 Jar
You can eat these pickles when stored in the fridge for up to two or three weeks, depending on how ripe the avocados were when you pickled them. If you notice that the pickled avocados are mushy or have started to disintegrate, they are past their shelf life.
Ingredients
2 unripe avocados, peeled and stoned
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Fresh dill sprigs (optional)
For the pickling liquid
1 cup white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
1 cup water
¼ - ⅓ cup sugar (depending on the type of vinegar used)
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp yellow mustard seeds
1 tsp black peppercorns
5ml chilli flakes (optional)
Method
In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine vinegar, water, sugar, and salt and bring to a boil, stirring frequently. Using apple cider vinegar increases the amount of sugar. When the sugar and salt have dissolved, add the mustard seeds, peppercorns, and chilli flakes. Set aside to cool.
Cut the avocado into wedges. In a screw-top jar, place the garlic, dill, and avocado slices. Pour the cooled pickling liquid into the jar and seal it tightly with a lid.
Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.
Serve on salads, toast spread with cream cheese, or with other pickles at a braai.
