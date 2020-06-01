RECIPE: Quick and easy tamarind fish curry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Looking for a fish curry recipe idea? You can try this impressive fish curry by television personality and chef Lucia Mthiyane. Fish curry is known to be a family-favourite go-to dish with many people. This comes as no surprise because it is quite creamy and flavourful and can be a hit if well-cooked. Mthiyane is set to release her new cookbook titled ‘Kitchen Queen’. The foodie has, for the past decade, been a fixture in the culinary industry and has built a brand as a credible cook and celebrity chef. In 'Kitchen Queen', Mthiyane will be sharing her favourite and most reposted recipes, while weaving together her life story and her unique take on food. Below, she shares one of her favourite recipes which is tamarind fish curry taken from her first cookbook titled ‘Kitchen Queen’ that is set to launch this month.

“I was visiting my aunt in Pietermaritzburg when I tasted fish curry for the first time. I have so many wonderful memories of my aunt’s house – she really knew her way around the kitchen. While I was spending my summer holiday with her, she made a fresh fish curry for dinner one evening.

"It tasted rather good, but it did not agree with me at all. During the night I got really sick, and it took me probably the next twenty-years to convince myself to try a fresh fish curry again. My niece Nothile shared her delicious recipe with me, and now, thanks to her, this tamarind fish curry is my favourite,” she said.

Tamarind Fish Curry. Picture taken from the Kitchen Queen by Lucia Mthiyane.

Here’s how to make it.

Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients

60ml canola oil

1 large onion, chopped

15ml crushed garlic

30ml medium leaf masala powder

1 x 410g can chopped tomatoes

250ml plain yoghurt

30ml tomato sauce

60ml tomato paste

15ml tamarind

Salt and pepper

To serve

Cooked basmati rice or roti

Method

Heat half of the oil in a medium-sized pot, add the onion and the garlic. Fry for about 3 minutes or until the onion is translucent.

Add the masala and stir through.

Add the tomatoes and yoghurt. Stir through.

Add the tomato sauce, tomato paste, and tamarind. Mix well.

Season with salt and pepper.

Cook over low heat, covered, for about 5 minutes.

Pre-cooking fish

Heat a pan and add the rest of the oil.

In a medium bowl, dust the fish fillets with flour and fry them for 2 minutes on each side.

Once cooked, set them aside on a paper towel.

Add the cooked fish to the cooked tomato and onion mix.

Let it rest in the mixture for about 2 minutes, then scoop the mix-up and pour over the fish fillets. Make sure the fish is covered in the sauce all over.

Cook over low heat for 10 minutes.

Garnish with coriander.

Serve with basmati rice or roti.