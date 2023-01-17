RECIPE: Quick mango chicken with peas, lime and coriander

Sweet, juicy, and golden – it is easy to see why mango is one of summer’s favourite fruits. Studies link mango and its nutrients to several health benefits, such as improved immunity and digestive health. Some polyphenols found in the fruit might even lower the risk of certain cancers.

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa grows 15 mango varieties, mostly in the subtropical regions of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal. And as a nation, we love them! This delicious fruit is in season now until the start of autumn, so there’s no excuse not to get creative with ways to enjoy it all through summer and well into the change of season. Here is an easy mango flavour recipe to brighten up everyday meals, courtesy of the South African Mango Growers’ Association.

Quick mango chicken with peas, lime and coriander. Picture: Supplied Quick mango chicken with peas, lime and coriander Serves: 4 Ingredients

Story continues below Advertisement

2 tbs extra virgin olive oil 1 onion, sliced 4 garlic cloves, sliced

Story continues below Advertisement

1 tbs mustard seeds 1 tbs cumin seeds 2 tsp ground ginger

1 x 400g tin Italian chopped tomatoes in tomato juice 250g dry green split peas 2½ cups cold water

½ mango, peeled, pitted, chopped and puréed 3 tbs runny honey Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 chicken breasts, boneless and skin on 3 tbs plain Greek-style yoghurt ½ mango, peeled, pitted and sliced

1 tbs fresh coriander, leaves only, to serve 1 small lime, cut into wedges, to serve Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onions and garlic for a few seconds. Stir in the seeds and ginger and continue to cook for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, split peas and cold water. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat and simmer until the split peas are soft, stirring occasionally.

Add the mango purée, honey, and season to taste. Put the chicken in a mixing bowl, add the yoghurt and stir to combine. Heat a griddle pan to hot and grill the chicken until cooked through. Once cooked, set aside to rest before serving. In the same griddle pan, chargrill the mango slices until cooked through.