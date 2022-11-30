RECIPE: Red lentil and roast tomato dhal with poached egg

People have eaten eggs for thousands of years. There are many types of eggs, but the most common choice is chicken. Eggs contain Vitamin D, essential for the maintenance of healthy bones and teeth, and key support for your immune system.

And they are an excellent source of choline, essential for normal cell functioning, as well as lutein and zeaxanthin, linked to better vision. There is a multitude of ways to serve eggs. For a light lunch or dinner this holiday season, try this delicious dahl and lentil-based recipe, suited to bigger families with big appetites. For bigger families or bigger appetites, bulk up this dish with sweet potato or butternut. Red lentil and roast tomato dhal with poached egg. Picture: Supplied Red lentil and roast tomato dhal with poached egg

Serves 4 INGREDIENTS For the dhal

1 tsp curry powder 1 tsp turmeric 1 tsp mustard seeds

2 tsp garam masala 2 tbs olive oil 1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped 1 tsp fresh ginger, grated 1 x 400 g can cherry tomatoes, or chopped tomatoes

1 cup vegetable stock 1 x 400 ml can of coconut milk 200g split red lentils, rinsed

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste Plain yoghurt, for serving Fresh coriander, for serving

Ready-made Rotis, toasted, for serving 150g cherry tomatoes, roasted, for serving METHOD

To make the dhal, dry fry the spices in a large pan until the mustard seeds pop and the spices are fragrant. Take care not to burn or they will become bitter. Remove from the pan and set aside. Heat the olive oil in the same pan and fry the onion, garlic, and ginger until translucent. Add the spices, canned tomatoes, stock, coconut milk, and lentils, and reduce the heat to low. Simmer with a lid on until tender, stirring occasionally to prevent the lentils from sticking to the bottom of the pot, about 20 – 30 minutes. Season to taste. When the lentils are soft and the dhal is cooked, poach the eggs according to your liking.