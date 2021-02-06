RECIPE: Roasted cauliflower salad with chickpeas, red pepper and rocket

By Ellie Krieger One of my key life-hacks is to cook extra of whatever I am having for dinner so I have the makings of a quick meal the following day. It takes no real effort to add another fish fillet or two to a sheet pan to roast, double a stew or soup recipe, or bake an additional couple of sweet potatoes, for example. And, whenever I roast vegetables – which is very often this time of year – I make way more than I need for dinner so I'm left with plenty to play with days after. (Roasted vegetables keep for about three days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.)

This colourful salad came to be when I tossed leftover roasted cauliflower with a random smattering of other items in my refrigerator that needed to get eaten.

The combination had such a scrumptious synergy, I have been making it ever since.

I especially enjoy how the ingredients play off one another – the way the caramelised cauliflower offers a tender, earthy counterpoint to the crisp, sweet red pepper, fresh greens and hearty chickpeas.

They are married in a bright, red wine vinaigrette seasoned with savoury roasted garlic and dried oregano.

Roasted cauliflower salad with chickpeas, red pepper and rocket (Serves 4)

Ingredients

5 cups (680g) cauliflower florets (about 5cm) wide

2 medium cloves garlic, unpeeled

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups baby rocket

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

3/4 cup cooked no-salt added chickpeas, drained and rinsed if canned

Directions

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 190 degrees.

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, combine the cauliflower and the garlic cloves; drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil, sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon of the salt and toss to coat.

Roast, tossing once or twice, for about 30 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender and golden brown in spots. Let the cauliflower and the garlic cool to room temperature. If not using right away, refrigerate until needed.

Squeeze the garlic out of its paper into a medium bowl; discard any tough stem ends. Sprinkle the garlic with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, then mash with a fork until a fairly smooth paste is formed.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to the bowl, along with the vinegar, oregano and black pepper and whisk to combine.

In a large bowl, toss together the roasted cauliflower, rocket, bell pepper and chickpeas.

Drizzle with the dressing, toss to coat and serve.