Springtime sheet-pan chicken with potatoes, leeks, arugula and garlicky yogurt, prepared in New York, April 6, 2015. Though single-pan cooking has wintry connotations, this preparation’s crispy browned leeks and chile-tinged harissa marinade add vibrant sweet and spicy notes perfect for warmer weather. (Andrew Scrivani/The New York Times)

Most sheet-pan chicken suppers are wintry things: long-roasted one-pan meals heavy on the starchy root vegetables.



They are satisfying and kitchen-warming, but not a recipe to reach for when the sun finally shines.





This one is different.





By roasting chicken parts and sliced potatoes together until they are both golden-edged and tender, you stay true to the dish’s hardy and simple roots.





But crispy browned leeks and a chili-tinged harissa marinade add the vibrant sweet and spicy notes your body craves in warmer weather.





And a saladlike topping of green herbs and arugula dressed with garlicky yogurt makes this dish fresh and bright enough to greet spring.



