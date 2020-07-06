RECIPE: Sausages with potatoes and red cabbage

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This recipe embraces the British model, baking vegetables and sausages together for a simple yet satisfying winter meal. You can make this with any kind of meaty sausages: spicy turkey or lamb, chicken or duck, classic pork bratwurst, chorizo, boerewors or hot Italian links.

For a dish as unfussy as a sausage bake, using what you’ve got is part of the appeal.

Sausages With Potatoes and Red Cabbage (Serves 4-6)





Ingredients





1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

450g baby potatoes, halved crosswise or quartered if large

1/2 head red cabbage (about 450g), core removed, cut into 2,5cm-thick wedges

1 teaspoon caraway seeds, lightly crushed

1 teaspoon coriander seeds, lightly crushed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large onion, thinly sliced

4 thyme sprigs

2 rosemary sprigs

6 fresh pork, turkey, chicken or other sausages (about 680g)

1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, plus more for serving

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1 lemon

1/4 cup chopped dill





Method





Heat oven to 230 degrees.

Brush 1 tablespoon oil all over a preferably metal 23-by-33-cm baking dish. Arrange potatoes, cut side down, on one half of the dish. Arrange cabbage wedges on the other side, overlapping slightly to fit.

Sprinkle caraway and coriander seeds and 3/4 teaspoon salt on top. Scatter onions in an even layer and drizzle with 3 tablespoons oil. Tuck in thyme and rosemary sprigs. Bake for 25 minutes.

Cut sausages in half lengthwise, then use a pastry brush or spoon to coat mustard all over the pieces.

When potatoes and cabbage have roasted for 30 minutes, remove baking pan from oven and use tongs to flip cabbage (but not potatoes). Sprinkle everything with Parmesan, arrange sausages, cut side down, on top of cabbage and potatoes, and return to oven.

Roast until vegetables and sausages are browned on top, another 15 to 25 minutes, depending on the kind of sausages. The sausages are done when they are no longer pink inside and browned on top.

Remove from oven and transfer sausages to a plate. Discard herb sprigs, grate lemon zest over the vegetables and sprinkle with dill. Cut the zested lemon into wedges.

Return sausages to pan (or transfer everything to a serving platter) and serve immediately with more mustard and lemon wedges on the side.



