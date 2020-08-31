RECIPE: Savoury yoghurt bowl with roasted tomatoes

By Ellie Krieger Roasting cherry tomatoes until they just start to collapse then removing them from the oven before their liquid evaporates yields a saucy delight, tasting somewhere between fresh and cooked and bursting with concentrated tomato flavour. This recipe reflects another way I love them: As the jewel-toned crown of a savoury yoghurt bowl. For best results, be sure to buy cherry, not grape, tomatoes to make this because cherry tomatoes will yield more of that lip-smacking liquid. Savoury Yoghurt Bowl With Roasted Tomatoes (Serves 4)

Ingredients

620g cherry tomatoes

2 tbs plus 2 tsp olive oil, divided

¼ tsp salt, plus more to taste

⅛ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbs aged balsamic vinegar

3 tbs pine nuts

Water, as needed

3 cups plain Greek yoghurt (low-fat or whole)

¼ cup fresh basil leaves, cut into chiffonade right before serving

Steps

Position a baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 218Cº degrees.

Place the tomatoes on a 23cm-by-33cm rimmed baking dish, drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil, season with the salt and pepper and toss to coat. Roast for about 20 minutes, until the tomatoes have softened and begin to burst. Add the balsamic vinegar, toss to coat, and return to the oven for 5 additional minutes.

While the tomatoes are roasting, spread the pine nuts over a small rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for about 5 minutes, until lightly browned and fragrant.

Let the tomatoes cool to room temperature. There should be a couple of tablespoons of liquid from the tomatoes in the pan. If the pan seems dry, add 1 or 2 tablespoons water to loosen.

To serve, spread about 2/3 cup of the yoghurt on the bottom of each serving bowl.

Spoon about ⅔ cup of the tomatoes on top with some of their liquid, drizzle each with ½ teaspoon of the oil, then sprinkle with the pine nuts and basil, and season with more salt to taste, if desired.