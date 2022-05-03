Recipe: Shaved Vegetable Salad With Creamy Cheese

This mix of crunchy shaved vegetables, soft cheese and the floral pop of poppy seeds makes for a salad showy enough for guests. It can accommodate any number of raw winter vegetables, be made a few hours before serving and provides a speedy solution for using up all those cold-weather root vegetables.

Use a vegetable peeler or a mandoline to cut them into thin slices or matchsticks. Do not make long ribbons as they may turn limp and soggy. The salad can be made and refrigerated up to three hours before serving. Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to two days, depending on the vegetables used.