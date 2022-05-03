Recipe: Shaved Vegetable Salad With Creamy Cheese

This mix of crunchy shaved vegetables, soft cheese and the floral pop of poppy seeds makes for a salad showy enough for guests. It can accommodate any number of raw winter vegetables, be made a few hours before serving and provides a speedy solution for using up all those cold-weather root vegetables.
Use a vegetable peeler or a mandoline to cut them into thin slices or matchsticks. Do not make long ribbons as they may turn limp and soggy. The salad can be made and refrigerated up to three hours before serving. Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to two days, depending on the vegetables used.
Shaved Vegetable Salad With Creamy Cheese (Serves 4)
Ingredients
2 (60g) balls Burrata cheese
8 cups shaved or thinly sliced crunchy raw fruits or vegetables, such as beetroot, radishes, turnips, apples, pears, carrots, kohlrabi, shallots, cauliflower, fennel, celery, cucumbers, scallions, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard stems, Brussels sprouts or parsnips
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
1 lemon, finely zested and juiced (about 2 tbs of juice)
1 tbs poppy seeds
2 tbs white wine vinegar, plus more to taste
Fine sea or table salt
Method
Drain the Burrata and set aside at room temperature to soften, about 2 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the vegetables with the olive oil, lemon juice and zest, poppy seeds, vinegar and a light sprinkling of salt. Toss with two spoons or your hands until evenly mixed and the vegetables are slightly softened, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Taste, and season with additional oil, vinegar and/or salt as needed.
Divide the Burrata between 4 plates, turning the casing inside out so the soft, creamy middle is exposed. Drizzle with more olive oil and season lightly with salt. Top with the vegetable salad and another drizzle of olive oil, and serve.
From recipes developer and food writer Ali Slagle.
The Washington Post
Related Video: