The spicy succulent beef will serve to elevate the bold toast and melanoid in malt flavours, higher alcohol levels and low bitterness and at the same time improve the drinkability of these often rich beers.
SPICY BEEF AND MUSHROOM STEW (Serves 4-6)
Ingredients
15ml oil
400g beef cubes
3 cloves garlic, crushed
8 baby onions, peeled
15ml brandy (optional)
15ml Moroccan harissa paste (alternatively substitute with Thai red curry paste)
1 tin diced tomatoes
750ml beef stock
400g portabellini mushrooms
Salt
Milled black pepper
10ml fresh parsley, chopped
To serve:
Creamy polenta
Seasonal vegetables
Method
Heat the oil in a pan and fry the beef, in batches, for 2-3 minutes, or until browned.
Transfer the meat to a plate and fry the garlic and onions over a low heat for 5-7 minutes, or until the onions have softened. Increase the heat and return the meat to the pan.
Add the brandy, if using, and cook for 1 minute.
Stir in the paste, tomatoes and stock and bring to a simmer.
Cover and cook over a low heat for 1½ hours.
Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 30 minutes, or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper and top with parsley.
Serve with creamy polenta and seasonal vegetables.
BEER PAIRING: Urbock (Namibian Breweries)