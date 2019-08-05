SPICY beef dishes pair beautifully with rich, full-bodied lagers, such as a Bockbier or Märzen.

Spicy beef dishes pair beautifully with rich, full-bodied lagers, such as a Bockbier or Märzen. The spicy succulent beef will serve to elevate the bold toast and melanoid in malt flavours, higher alcohol levels and low bitterness and at the same time improve the drinkability of these often rich beers.

SPICY BEEF AND MUSHROOM STEW (Serves 4-6)

Ingredients

15ml oil

400g beef cubes

3 cloves garlic, crushed

8 baby onions, peeled

15ml brandy (optional)

15ml Moroccan harissa paste (alternatively substitute with Thai red curry paste)

1 tin diced tomatoes

750ml beef stock

400g portabellini mushrooms

Salt

Milled black pepper

10ml fresh parsley, chopped

To serve:

Creamy polenta

Seasonal vegetables

Method

Heat the oil in a pan and fry the beef, in batches, for 2-3 minutes, or until browned.

Transfer the meat to a plate and fry the garlic and onions over a low heat for 5-7 minutes, or until the onions have softened. Increase the heat and return the meat to the pan.

Add the brandy, if using, and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the paste, tomatoes and stock and bring to a simmer.

Cover and cook over a low heat for 1½ hours.

Stir in the mushrooms and cook for 30 minutes, or until the meat is tender. Season with salt and pepper and top with parsley.

Serve with creamy polenta and seasonal vegetables.





BEER PAIRING: Urbock (Namibian Breweries)