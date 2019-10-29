This recipe for spicy caramel popcorn is one of Sam Linsell's favourites from her cookbook "Sweet" and turns ordinary popcorn into something special, worthy of a party and worthy of Halloween.
Linsell never grew up with this holiday and has honestly never even been to a Halloween party, but caramel and corn and sweets and candy are what she imagines should be key elements at a Halloween party.
The spice is mild enough to give it an exciting flavour, but still suitable for children.
“I didn’t think this spicy caramel popcorn recipe could be improved upon, until I added nutty M&M’s to the mix and they just really work with these crunchy caramel clusters to make a sweet snack bowl of happiness. You will love this I promise,” said the cookbook author and food
stylist.
Spicy caramel popcorn with peanut M&M’s