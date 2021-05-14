RECIPE: The perfect soup and wine pairing to indulge in this winter

Nothing welcomes the cooler season like a warm and inviting bowl of soup: it’s the perfect meal when you need something simple, satisfying, and delicious.

The only thing that can make the ultimate comfort food a little better? Finding the perfect bottle of wine to pair with your favourite recipe.

That said, Roodeberg 1949, the meticulously crafted commemorative blend, is the perfect wine companion for heart-warming comfort food.

Showing excellent structure, supple tannins, and fleshy fruit with outstanding purity and balance, it embraces the revival of exciting French and Spanish varieties.

This concentrated and complex blend entices generous aromas of dark cherry, blackcurrant, and vanilla, followed by a mouthful of cinnamon, sweet spice, and ripe, juicy dark berry fruit.

For the ultimate comfort food and wine experience, enjoy it with foodie Elmarie Berry’s hearty lentil and lamb soup that will warm you on even the chilliest of days.

All it takes to make this flavourful soup are a handful of healthy ingredients and a few easy steps.

Check the recipe below.

Lentil and lamb soup

Serves: 8

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 large brown onions, coarsely chopped

2 celery sticks, trimmed, coarsely chopped

1 large carrot, peeled, coarsely chopped

900g lamb, cut into 3cm pieces

400g can diced tomatoes

1L chicken liquid stock or vegetable liquid stock

400g can brown lentils, rinsed, drained

Fresh coriander to garnish

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Sauté the onion, stirring for 2 minutes. Add the celery and carrot, stirring for 3-4 minutes or until the vegetables are lightly golden.

Add the lamb, stirring for 2-3 minutes or until just browned. Add the tomato and stock. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 1 hour.

Add the lentils. Cover and simmer for 1 hour or until the lamb is tender. Ladle into serving bowls and garnish with fresh coriander.