RECIPE: Trio of heirloom tomato burrata

An heirloom tomato is a non-hybrid, open-pollinated cultivar of tomato. They are frequently less disease-resistant and have a shorter shelf life than hybrids. They're grown for a variety of reasons, including food, historical interest, access to more kinds, and by those who want to store seeds year after year, as well as for their flavour.

A mozzarella and cream cheese prepared from cow's milk. The outside is solid cheese, but the inside is filled with Stracciatella and cream for a unique, soft texture. Burrata is an Italian cheese that is popular in Murgia. The thicker Stracciatella flows out when the burrata is sliced open. The cheese has a creamy, buttery flavour that isn't overpowering and retains its freshness.

With the sourness of the carved seeds of heritage tomatoes cutting through the mild richness of the cheese, as well as the sharpness and nuttiness of the curated pesto, the dish is a treat. Try this recipe from The Westin Goa.

INGREDIENTS QUANTITY (for 3 portions)