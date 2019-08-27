When people speak of Turkey, I don’t think of Turkish taffy or Turkish delight. I think of swordfish kebabs.





Swordfish is popular in the eastern Mediterranean, where it is on the smaller side and known for being juicy and meaty. Rather than cut it into large steaks, Turkish cooks most often cube and grill it on skewers, usually dousing it in a garlicky lemony marinade first. Bay leaves (they grow wild) are usually a presence, too.





Beyond that, you find personalized variations, nothing too complicated, so the fresh flavour is not masked. Some cooks alternate chunks of swordfish with vegetables on the skewer; others may add a sprinkling of (also wild) oregano. The version I learned has thinly sliced lemons and onions, along with pinches of aromatic cumin and coriander, and a heavy hand with the bay leaves. You would think this might be overkill, but in fact it only enhances the sweetness of the fish.



