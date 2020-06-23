RECIPE: Warm up with a hearty, slow-braised Karoo lamb shank
With the colder weather on our doorstep, a hearty winter comfort meal could be the best way to keep warm.
Courtesy of the Spier Hotel, this hearty, warming dish is winter comfort food at its best.
The delicious slow-braised Karoo lamb shanks can be cooked until the meat falls off the bone.
The meal can be enjoyed with a bottle of Spier Creative Block 3 which delivers subtle perfumed notes of blackcurrant, blackberry, raspberry, pomegranate, and mulberry, followed by spicy flavours of black pepper and coriander.
The silky, rich mid-palate is complemented with concentrated fruit and dense, silky tannins.
Slow-braised Karoo Lamb Shank
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients
- 30ml vegetable oil
- 4 medium-large lamb shanks, trimmed of excess fat
- 1 large white onion, diced
- 2 large carrots, peeled and finely chopped
- 6 garlic cloves, finely grated
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 500ml beef stock
- 375ml red wine
- 4 large tomatoes, chopped
- 30ml tomato paste
- 4 sprigs rosemary
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 5 bay leaves
Method
- Preheat the oven to 160 °C.
- Heat the oil in a large, wide oven-proof pot over medium-high heat.
- Brown the shanks on all sides, then remove from the pot and set aside.
- Add the onions and carrots to the pot and fry over medium heat until softened, then add garlic and cook for one minute.
- Return the shanks to the pot and season generously with salt and pepper.
- Add stock, wine, chopped tomatoes, paste, and herbs.
- Bring to a simmer, then cover the pot with a lid.
- Transfer to the oven, then cook for 2 ½ - 3 hours, or until the meat starts falling off the bone.
- Remove shanks from the pot and set aside.
- Discard the bay leaves and herbs from the sauce and place pot on the stove.
- Simmer sauce over medium heat until thickened to your desired consistency.
- Add the shanks and serve warm with (optionally) herbed pap and vegetables, and a glass of Spier Creative Block 3.