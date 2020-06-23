RECIPE: Warm up with a hearty, slow-braised Karoo lamb shank

With the colder weather on our doorstep, a hearty winter comfort meal could be the best way to keep warm.

Courtesy of the Spier Hotel, this hearty, warming dish is winter comfort food at its best.

The delicious slow-braised Karoo lamb shanks can be cooked until the meat falls off the bone.

The meal can be enjoyed with a bottle of Spier Creative Block 3 which delivers subtle perfumed notes of blackcurrant, blackberry, raspberry, pomegranate, and mulberry, followed by spicy flavours of black pepper and coriander.

The silky, rich mid-palate is complemented with concentrated fruit and dense, silky tannins.