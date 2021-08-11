RECIPE: What wine goes with brownies? Here’s a perfect pair you can try

On a cold winter’s evening, there are few things nicer than sitting in a comfy chair, holding a glass of vintage port that glistens in the firelight. Such an experience can only be enhanced by the addition of something delicious to nibble on. Something decadent. Something chocolate.

Below we have a fabulous double chocolate brownie recipe created by The Food Fox, Ilse van der Merwe, as a delicious pairing with Roodeberg’s Classic Red Blend. These delicious brownies are coated in rich chocolate and topped with smoked paprika and salt. Best enjoyed with friends following Roodeberg’s lead, these decadent brownies will work their magic with the wine’s smooth palate and aromatic fruity layers with hints of sweet spice and dark chocolate. Van der Merwe says pairing the right flavours with a particular wine is all about balance.

“You might be used to the beautiful balance of bitterness and sweetness when it comes to pairing red wine with dark chocolate, but I’ve added three surprising elements: salt, smoke, and earthy umami in the shape of smoked salt and smoked paprika. This means we’ve created a dark chocolate brownie with a savoury quality that you’d usually associate with roasts and braaied meats, yet wrapped up in the shape and texture of a decadent, dark, sweet treat – simply heavenly paired with the iconic Roodeberg Classic Red blend.” Double chocolate brownies with smoked paprika and salt Ingredients

230g butter 375g sugar 125g cocoa powder

10ml smoked paprika, plus extra for sprinkling 2.5ml salt 5ml vanilla extract

3 extra-large eggs 100g cake flour 100g walnuts, roughly chopped

80g coffee-flavoured dark chocolate (or plain dark chocolate) Smoked salt, for sprinkling Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C and position the rack in the lower third of the oven. In a medium pot over low heat, melt the butter (do not boil). When completely melted, remove from the heat and add the sugar, cocoa powder, paprika, and salt to the warm pot. Stir with a wooden spoon until well mixed, then add the vanilla and one egg at a time, mixing very well between the additions of each egg. When the mixture is thick and glossy, stir in the flour (no need to sift) until no streaks remain, then keep stirring for exactly 40 strokes. Now stir in the chopped walnuts. Line a 30x20cm baking tin with non-stick baking paper, then transfer the brownie mixture into the lined tin, edging it evenly into all corners.