RECIPE: What wine goes with red velvet cake?

If you do a search for “wine and food pairings” online, you will get millions of search results. You will discover the best pairings for steak, seafood, and many other types of food. And while the wine with dinner is great, what about afterwards?

The best part of any meal is often the dessert that follows (especially if it’s cake), so it only makes sense to have a glass of wine with it. But which wine pairs the best? The next time you plan on having some cake, this cake and wine pairing will let you enjoy it even more. What are we talking about? Roodeberg, the cherished South African classic, has released the 2022 vintage of its vibrant rosé perfect for summer sipping. With our taste buds craving crisp, fruity wines as summer unfolds, the wine fits the bill with bursts of strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry.

The wine is a meticulously crafted blend of classic red grape varieties. It is fresh and appealing with good acidity and a long fruity finish. It is best enjoyed well chilled with friends sharing tapas on the patio and is pure joy with deliciously silky red velvet cake. Foodie Ilse van der Merwe of The Food Fox shares below her luxurious red velvet cake recipe as the perfect taste partner for Roodeberg Classic Rosé. Roodeberg, the cherished South African classic, has released the 2022 vintage of its vibrant rosé perfect for summer sipping. Picture: Supplied Ingredients

125g butter, softened 210g caster sugar 2 X large eggs

30ml red food colouring 30ml cocoa powder, plus a little extra for dusting 250ml buttermilk

10ml vanilla extract 2 cups cake flour, sifted ½ tsp salt

1½ tsp baking soda 15ml red wine vinegar (or brown vinegar) For the frosting – enough for two layers

125g butter, softened 2 cups icing sugar, sifted 5ml vanilla extract

230-250g plain cream cheese, at room temperature Method Prepare the cake

Preheat the oven to 180° C. Spray two 20 cm cake tins with non-stick spray and line the bottoms with greaseproof baking paper. Add the butter and caster sugar to a large mixing bowl (or stand mixer bowl) and whisk/beat for 2 minutes, scraping the sides. Add the eggs and continue to whisk/beat until light and creamy (about 2 minutes). In a separate cup, stir the food colouring and cocoa powder together to form a smooth paste. In a medium mixing bowl, add the buttermilk and vanilla, then add the cocoa paste and stir until mixed. Add this mixture to the whisked egg mixture, along with the sifted flour and salt, then mix for about 20 seconds or until it is just mixed, scraping the sides.

In a separate cup, stir together the baking soda and vinegar (it will froth), then fold it into the cake batter with a spatula until just mixed. Divide the batter into the two prepared tins, smoothing the surfaces, then bake at 180° C for 25 minutes (or until an inserted skewer comes out clean). Remove from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes, then carefully turn out on wire racks to cool completely, removing the baking paper. Prepare the frosting

Whisk the butter until light and fluffy, then add the sifted icing sugar. Continue whisking until it comes together (it will seem very dry at first), then add the vanilla and whisk to a smooth creamy frosting. In a separate small mixing bowl, whisk the cream cheese to smooth any lumps and make it very soft, then add the smooth cream cheese to the frosting and mix very briefly - it should just come together (if you mix it too long, it might split). To frost the cake Use a long serrated knife to slice off the rounded tops of each layer (you can eat these off-cuts as a baker’s treat!) and place the first layer on a cake plate or stand. Spread ⅓-½ of the frosting on the first layer, then place the second layer on top. Transfer the remaining frosting to a piping bag and neatly pipe tufts of frosting all over the top (or just spread it neatly). Dust lightly with cocoa powder. Serve at room temperature.