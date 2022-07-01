RECIPE: When life gives you carrots, make this chilli carrot soup

Carrots have gone under-appreciated for far too long. We’re here to show you just how good these humble vegetables can be. Carrots are packed with nutrients, particularly vitamin A, which is famously good for vision.

The benefits don’t stop there, though, because this root vegetable is also rich in other vitamins and antioxidants. Although carrots can certainly be eaten raw, they can also be cooked in just about any way you can imagine. They can be boiled, steamed, fried, or puréed and added to soups or smoothies. Carrots on their own can seem boring, but there are so many ways to cook with them. If you’re having a hard time enjoying carrots or incorporating them into your diet, here’s a quick soup recipe that you can try. Charmaine's chilli carrot soup

Ingredients 1tbps butter 1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped 1 stalk celery, chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme or parsley 5 cups chopped carrots 2 cups water

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock (liquid) ½ cup cream (optional) ½ teaspoon salt

2 green chillies Freshly ground pepper to taste Method

Heat butter and oil in a pan over medium heat until the butter melts. Add onion and celery and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and thyme (or parsley) and cook, stirring until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Stir in carrots. Add water and broth and bring to a lively simmer over high heat.

Reduce heat and simmer gently until very tender, about 25 minutes. Puree the soup in batches in a blender until smooth (use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Stir in the cream (if using) and salt and pepper.