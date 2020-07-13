RECIPE: Wine-braised chicken with mushrooms

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This sophisticated-tasting but simply prepared one-pan braise is one of the first dishes I learned to make. She has updated her grandmother's recipe, using fresh mushrooms in place of canned, among a few other tweaks.

If you prefer boneless, skinless chicken breasts, reduce the baking time a bit. No Dutch oven? Brown the chicken and sauté the mushrooms in a non-stick pan, and then assemble the dish to bake in a lidded casserole dish.

Leftovers make a fantastic chicken salad. Pull the meat off the bones and toss in a mixture of Dijon mustard and mayo (we went heavier on the mustard). Stir in any remaining mushrooms, some finely chopped pickles, such as cornichons, and finely chopped parsley or other herb.





Wine-Braised Chicken With Mushrooms (Serves 4)





Ingredients





1,3kg bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard, plus more as needed

1/2 cup seasoned Italian-style bread crumbs

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

3/4 cup dry white wine, or more or less as needed depending on the size of the pan

230g cremini or white button mushrooms, sliced





Method





Position the rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 180 degrees.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Generously coat both sides of the thighs with mustard and then dip in the bread crumbs (a large, shallow plate or pie dish is great for this), one at a time, turning the meat over to ensure it's evenly covered. Transfer the breaded chicken to a baking sheet or large platter and let it rest for at least 10 minutes to allow the coating to set.

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the breaded chicken skinned side down, all at once or in batches of two depending on the size of your pan. Cook until the breading is dark golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Resist the urge to move the chicken too soon to ensure the breading stays put. Flip the pieces over, ideally with a fork, as tongs can dislodge more of the breading.

Cook another 3 to 5 minutes, adding more oil as necessary to keep the pan from drying out and the chicken from burning or sticking. Don't worry if a little of the breading comes off -- you can press it back on or leave to help thicken and flavour the braising liquid.

Transfer the chicken back to the baking sheet or platter.

If the pan is looking dry, add another glug of oil. Stir in the sliced garlic and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add a splash of the wine and scrape up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Add the sliced mushrooms, season with a generous pinch of salt and stir. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, just to jump-start the cooking process.

Nestle the chicken pieces, skinned side up, on top of the mushrooms and pour in the rest of the wine around the chicken. The amount you'll need will vary based on the width of your pan, but make sure it's enough to cover the mushrooms and just reach the bottom of the chicken.

Cover the pan with a lid and transfer to the oven. Cook for 30 minutes and then remove the lid. Cook an additional 15 to 20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer reads 73 degrees.

Dark meat is very forgiving, and will be fine up to as high as 90 degrees, so don't fret if you overshoot it a bit.

Serve the chicken warm, with the mushrooms and plenty of juices for dipping.



