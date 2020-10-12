RECIPE: Zola Nene’s 15-minute microwave sweetcorn and cheddar risotto
Risotto can be a fairly tricky dish to make. You have to patiently keep a watchful eye on it, while constantly and gently stirring it.
So who would have thought that you could make it in the microwave. Most of us only use the microwave to reheat or defrost.
Thanks to Smart Inverter technology, the LG NeoChef redefines what can be created in your microwave, allowing you to cook a variety of dishes that conventional microwaves can’t. The NeoChef combines precise temperature control and cooking power to bake, grill and roast almost anything you can think of.
Local chef extraordinaire Zola Nene recently put this powerful machine to the test, sharing a yummy sweetcorn and cheddar risotto that was effortlessly crafted in the NeoChef.
In the step-by-step video on her Instagram page, Zola comments, “Making risotto doesn’t have to be tedious … especially when you do it in the microwave! I let my LG NeoChef do all the hard work for me.”
15-minute sweetcorn and cheddar risotto
Serves 4
Ingredients
1 tbs olive oil
20g butter
1 onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely crushed
2 tsp chopped thyme
1½ cups Arborio or risotto rice
4 cups vegetable stock
1 tin creamed sweetcorn
100g mature cheddar, grated
Salt and pepper
Method
Place the olive oil, butter, onion, garlic and thyme into a large microwave-safe dish.
Microwave on full power for 2 minutes.
Add the rice and 2 cups of stock, stir well, then return to the microwave for 3 minutes on full power.
Stir in the creamed sweetcorn and return to the microwave for 6 minutes, stirring after 3 minutes.
Stir in the remaining stock and cheese, then return to the microwave for another 2 minutes.
Leave to rest for 2 minutes, then stir. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then serve.
Although this microwave risotto only takes 15 minutes to make, there’s no sacrificing flavour here – the result is a deliciously creamy, cheesy and satisfying meal that the whole family will love.