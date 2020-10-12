RECIPE: Zola Nene’s 15-minute microwave sweetcorn and cheddar risotto

Risotto can be a fairly tricky dish to make. You have to patiently keep a watchful eye on it, while constantly and gently stirring it.

So who would have thought that you could make it in the microwave. Most of us only use the microwave to reheat or defrost.

Thanks to Smart Inverter technology, the LG NeoChef redefines what can be created in your microwave, allowing you to cook a variety of dishes that conventional microwaves can’t. The NeoChef combines precise temperature control and cooking power to bake, grill and roast almost anything you can think of.

Local chef extraordinaire Zola Nene recently put this powerful machine to the test, sharing a yummy sweetcorn and cheddar risotto that was effortlessly crafted in the NeoChef.

In the step-by-step video on her Instagram page, Zola comments, “Making risotto doesn’t have to be tedious … especially when you do it in the microwave! I let my LG NeoChef do all the hard work for me.”