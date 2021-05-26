RECIPES: 2 ways to give the Baked Feta Pasta a quick and easy makeover

If, like me, you’re a bit late on the TikTok Baked Feta Pasta that went viral a few months ago, then you’re missing out on a supper that’s easy to make and delicious.

When I finally got it together to make the dish, just to see what the hype was all about, it became a huge hit with the family. I make it once a week.

On its own, it makes a great meal but I serve it as a side dish with grilled chicken or fish with a crisp green salad.

I’ve recently started making a few adjustments, or rather additions, to the recipe.

To satisfy the vegetarian in the family, I’ve come up with a butternut twist and for the bacon lover, basically everyone, there’s my favourite bacon and mushroom addition.

The butternut adds a touch of sweetness while the bacon and mushroom add another level of savoury (and bacon of course!).

The easy twists add another level to the yummy pasta dish. If you haven’t made the famous feta bake yet, see the recipe below followed by my grilled butternut and bacon and mushroom options.

Classic Baked Feta Pasta

Ingredients

500g pasta of your choice

½ cup olive oil

2 punnets cherry tomatoes

1 block feta

3 cloves garlic

2 pinches red pepper flakes (I used fresh chilli)

salt and pepper

1 handful fresh basil leaves

Baked Feta Pasta ingredients. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 200ºC.

Put the tomatoes, olive oil and salt in a baking dish and toss together.

Place the block of feta in the middle and top with a splash more of olive oil, plus a few pinches of red pepper flakes or chopped chillies and garlic. Bake for 40 minutes.

Pour olive oil over the tomato and feta mix. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Meanwhile, prepare the pasta according to directions then strain.

After 30 minutes, turn up the heat to 250ºC and bake for another 10 minutes, or until the feta and tomatoes have browned.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and stir in the garlic and basil and stir. The residual heat from the tomatoes and olive oil will take the raw edge off the garlic.

Add the strained pasta and stir one more time.

Viola! Easy. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Grilled Butternut with Baked Feta Pasta

Ingredients

800g butternut chopped

1 small red onion sliced

2 tbs extra-virgin olive oil

4 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp sugar

Sprig of fresh rosemary finely chopped

Sage leaves

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Grilled butternut ingredients. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Instructions

Preheat oven to 200C.

Toss together the butternut cubes and sliced red onion with the olive oil, balsamic vinegar and rosemary in a large dish. Sprinkle the sugar over the mix.

Butternut and red onions. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Roast for 30 minutes. Turn the butternut cubes and bake for another 30 minutes, or until they soft and caramelised.

Remove from oven and add the grilled butternut mix to the baked feta pasta.

Toss in the fresh sage leaves, and place back in the oven for a further 10 minutes. Serve hot with a side salad.

Butternut adds a touch of sweetness to the feta bake dish. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Crispy bacon and mushroom with Baked Feta Pasta

Ingredients

250g chopped bacon

1 punnet of mushroom sliced

1 small onion diced

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A sprig of rosemary

1 tbsp olive oil

Bacon and mushroom ingredients. Picture: Gerry Cupido

Instructions

Heat the oil in pan and fry the diced onions, until transparent and golden.

Add the bacon, chopped garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Fry until the bacon bits are crispy. Add the mushrooms. Fry the mixture until the mushroom are cooked.

Top your baked feta pasta dish with the fried crispy bacon and mushroom.

Serve hot.