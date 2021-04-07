RECIPES: 3 delicious ways to use leftover Easter eggs

In the unlikely event of leftovers, excess chocolate eggs can hardly be considered a bad thing. On the contrary, it is a great excuse to get creative with them in the kitchen. You could melt a couple of eggs into a thick, glossy mixture, pour it onto a tray and top with popcorn, marshmallows or caramel, before refrigerating. You could also make a simple chocolate dipping sauce, a light mousse, a square of fudge, or a decadent cake. The options are fairly endless, but these are our favourite ideas for using up your leftovers. Chocolate mousse Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

100g good-quality dark chocolate, minimum 60% cocoa solids, roughly chopped

5 free-range egg whites

¼ tsp lemon juice

30g caster sugar

Method

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

Whisk the egg whites and lemon juice in a large, clean bowl, until they form soft peaks.

Add the sugar and continue to whisk, until firm peaks form when the whisk is removed.

When the chocolate has melted, remove the bowl from the heat. Whisk a third of the egg whites, until thick and well combined.

Fold the remaining egg whites into the chocolate mixture, using a spatula, until all the egg white has beenincorporated into the chocolate.

Spoon the mousse mixture into 4 to 6 small or medium chocolate eggshells (or ramekins or glasses). Chill in the fridge for 2 to 3 hours, or until set. Finish with toppings of your choice and some chocolate spoons.

Egg salad with capers, red onion, lemon and dill

Ingredients

6 large eggs

¼ cup of mayonnaise

½ tsp grated lemon zest

1 tbs lemon juice

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

½ small red Onion

2 tbs chopped capers

1 tbs chopped dill

Instead of a baguette, you can use butter leaf lettuce or Romaine to eat it with as a healthier alternative.

Method

Place the eggs in a small heavy-bottomed saucepan, cover with water, and bring to a boil. Remove from heat, cover, and let sit for 11 minutes. Run under cold water to cool. Peel and chop the eggs.

While the eggs are cooking, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Add the eggs and mix to combine. Fold in the onion, capers and dill. Sprinkle with additional dill before serving and serve with butter leaf lettuce or Romaine lettuce, if desired.

Mustard egg salad

Ingredients

12 eggs, boiled

½ cup mayo

¼ cup Dijon mustard

3 tsp white wine vinegar

½ tsp sugar

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp pepper

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp garlic powder

Chives or fresh herb of choice

Method

Combine mayo, Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar, sugar, kosher salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder in a small bowl.

Stir with a fork or a small whisk until combined.

Once the eggs have cooled, peel and chop them.

Mix with the combined ingredients.