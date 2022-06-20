RECIPES: 3 delicious winter soups to warm up your kitchen

Cold weather calls for a warm bowl of soup, and we know that every great cook has a few soup recipes in their back pocket. Below, we share with you three new winter soup recipes, all designed to warm up your kitchen.

Story continues below Advertisement

Roasted Thai green sweet potato soup Ingredients 250g sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

50g sweet potato, thinly sliced 1 tin coconut cream 500ml vegetable stock

Story continues below Advertisement

Olive oil Salt & pepper Thai green curry paste

Story continues below Advertisement

4 cloves of garlic 2 red onions 7cm piece of fresh ginger

Story continues below Advertisement

2 lemongrass stalks 2 bird’s eye chillies 2 tsp ground cumin

20g fresh coriander 10g fresh basil 2 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime 1 tbsp olive oil 1 tsp sesame oil

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Place sweet potatoes on a tray and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for an hour or until soft. Remove from the oven, place in a blender, and puree or mash. Combine all paste ingredients in a blender and puree until incorporated and smooth. Add small amounts of water if the mixture is too thick. Once combined, place in a pot and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the stock, coconut cream, and pureed potatoes and mix well. Season to taste. To make the sweet potato crisps, toss the thin slices in olive oil and season with salt. Bake at 150ºC for 20-25min until golden and crispy. Top soup with fresh herbs and serve with chips.

Salmon and noodle broth Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped ¼ tsp ginger powder ½ tbsp honey

1 tbsp soy sauce ½ tbsp cornstarch 1½ litres of vegetable stock

200g cabbage 200g zucchini 10g fresh coriander

1 lime Salt & pepper Chillies of choice

Salmon fillet (cooked and cut into portions of your choice) 250g noodles of choice Method

Heat the olive oil, then gently fry the garlic and chillies until softened. Add the ginger, honey, soy sauce, cornstarch, and stock. Bring to the boil, add the noodles and vegetables and cook until noodles and vegetables are done. Add the salmon and lime juice and heat through for a few minutes only, or the salmon will be overcooked. Plate, top with chopped fresh herbs, and serve immediately. Recipes by chef Imtiyaaz Hart. Whitfield family butternut soup

Ingredients 3 tbsp butter 2 onions chopped

2 cups butternut, cleaned & chopped 1 large Granny Smith apple, peeled & chopped 3 tbsp flour

1-2 tsp curry powder Pinch of nutmeg 3 cups chicken stock

1½ cups milk Grated rind & juice of 1 orange A pinch of salt, pepper & sugar

A dollop of cream per serving Chopped parsley If you are lactose or gluten intolerant or vegan, the following substitutes can be made:

1½ tbsp corn flour 3 cups vegetable stock 1½ cups almond milk

A dollop of coconut cream per serving Method Sauté the onions in butter (or oil) until soft and flavourful. Add the butternut, apple, orange rind, and juice to the onions to absorb and develop in flavour (about 3 minutes), stirring from time to time. Add the flour, curry powder, and nutmeg, blending with the vegetables.

Add the stock and milk. Simmer slowly for 15-20 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Liquidise the solids in a food processor or rub them through a sieve. Taste, then add salt, pepper, and a pinch of sugar. Serve topped with a dollop of cream and a sprinkling of parsley. Handy tip: This soup improves with time, so prepare a day or two in advance, if you can, and keep it refrigerated. Make a large batch and freeze it for the winter.