RECIPES: 3 easy-to-make healthy meals

Do you ever open your fridge in the hope of miraculously discovering pre-made meals instead of ingredients? Yes. Crazy. This sometimes leads to people order takeaways rather than cooking and for those who aspire to lead healthy lifestyles, this may hinder their wellness journeys. But there's still hope; here are three easy-to-make healthy meals: Curry Scramble Curry Scramble. Picture: Pinterest/ Taste Of Home 8 large eggs

1/4 cup fat-free milk

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom, optional

2 medium tomatoes, sliced or chopped

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, curry powder, salt, pepper, and, if desired, cardamom, until blended.

Place a lightly greased large non-stick pan over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Serve with tomatoes.

Cod with Bacon and Balsamic Tomatoes

Cod with Bacon and Balsamic Tomatoes. Picture: Pinterest/ Taste of Home

4 centre-cut bacon strips, chopped

4 cod fillets (140 grams each)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Directions

In a large pan, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.

Sprinkle fillets with salt and pepper. Add fillets to bacon drippings; cook over medium-high heat until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 4-6 minutes on each side. Remove and keep warm.

Add tomatoes to pan; cook and stir until tomatoes are softened, 2-4 minutes. Stir in vinegar; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook until sauce is thickened, 1-2 minutes longer. Serve cod with tomato mixture and bacon.

Mango and Grilled Chicken Salad

Mando and Grilled Chicken Salad. Picture: Pinterest/ Taste Of Home

Ingredients

1 pound chicken tenderloins

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

6 cups torn mixed salad greens

1/4 cup raspberry or balsamic vinaigrette

1 medium mango, peeled and cubed

Salad: 1 cup fresh sugar snap peas halved lengthwise

Directions

Toss chicken with salt and pepper. Moisten a paper towel with cooking oil; using long-handled tongs, rub on grill rack to coat lightly. Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat until no longer pink, 3-4 minutes. Cut chicken into pieces.

Divide greens among 4 plates; drizzle with vinaigrette. Top with chicken, mango, and peas; serve immediately.

Recipes by tasteofhome.com