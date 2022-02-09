RECIPES: 3 Valentine's Day desserts to treat your sweetheart

Looking for spectacular, swoon-worthy desserts that your Valentine will fall in love with? Here they are. Whatever your budget for this Valentine’s Day, there’s one thing that is sure to impress a loved one and that is a home-made dish. So, don your apron and try these recipes courtesy of three chefs from Capsicum Culinary Studio as well as one from a Capsicum alumnus, who is now a successful pâtissier in Lisbon, Portugal.

Macarons with buttercream frosting by Bernice Warner Ingredients 1 large egg white

38g ground almonds 75g icing sugar 25g castor sugar

2ml vanilla essence 2ml red food colouring (optional) Buttercream filling

50g white chocolate 30ml cream 62.5g butter

250g sifted icing sugar 2ml vanilla essence A drop of red food colouring

Method Sift together the ground almonds and the icing sugar, then sift the combined mixture again, twice. Whisk the egg white until soft peaks form then slowly add the castor sugar forming a meringue of stiff peaks. While whisking, add the desired food colouring and vanilla essence. Once the mixture is ready gently fold in the ground almonds/icing sugar mixture. A slotted spoon is the best for this. Ladle the mixture into a piping bag and pipe the macarons in heart shapes on a baking tray that has been greased and lined with baking paper. Bake in a fan-assisted oven at 150ºC for 10 to 15 minutes depending on size.

Allow the macarons to cool completely before filling. Melt chocolate and cream. Cream the butter and icing sugar together, add the chocolate mixture and vanilla essence. Whip until light and fluffy. Spoon a little onto the flat surface of a macaron, then place a second macaron on top to sandwich the filling. Serve as soon as possible as macarons do not keep for very long. Chocolate mousse by Charne Wylie

Ingredients 3 eggs 125g dark chocolate, 70% cocoa

10g unsalted butter 125ml cream 35g castor sugar

Method Separate eggs and yolks while eggs are cold. Place whites in a large bowl and yolks in a small bowl. Leave whites while you prepare other ingredients. Whisk the yolks. Place the chocolate and butter in a bowl and melt in the microwave in 30-second bursts, stirring in between, until smooth. Set aside to cool. Beat the cream until stiff peaks form. Beat the egg whites and slowly add the sugar while continuing to beat until firm peaks form. Fold the egg yolks into the cream using a rubber spatula. Pour the lukewarm chocolate into the cream yolk mixture and fold through. Add ¼ of the beaten egg whites into the chocolate mixture and fold through until incorporated. Next, pour the chocolate mixture into the egg whites and fold through until incorporated and no more white lumps remain. Divide the mixture between 2 glasses or pots and refrigerate for at least five hours, preferably overnight. To serve, garnish with blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries and a tiny sprig of mint for colour.

Mahalabia by Hendrik Pretorius Ingredients 990ml milk

250g sugar 80g cornstarch or white rice flour 25ml rosewater or orange extract

50g pistachio nuts, roasted and crushed Method Warm the milk and sugar in a heavy-based saucepan over medium heat stirring occasionally. Place the cornstarch or white rice flour into a separate bowl, pour in 50ml of the warm milk/sugar mixture, and whisk until smooth, then pour the mixture back into the pot with the sugar and milk and stir continuously over medium-low heat. Cook until the mixture thickens and resembles a custard (15 - 20 minutes) then remove from the heat and add the rose water or orange extract. Next, pour the mixture into pretty serving dishes, glasses, or cups and place in the refrigerator to set for at least 3 hours. Before serving, sprinkle the crushed pistachio nuts on top along with a dash of rosewater or orange extract (whichever one you are using). If you want to make this dessert in advance and keep the Mahalabia overnight, cover the dishes with cling film to prevent the surface from becoming too dry or absorbing any fridge smells.