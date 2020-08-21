RECIPES: 3 ways to make laddu

2 cup Chickpea Flour

1 & ½ cup Water

1 tsp Orange Food colouring

Purified Butter For Frying

For the syrup

1 cup Sugar

1 & ½ cup Water

1 tsp Cardamom Powder

Lemon juice

Melon seeds

Pistachio nuts

Method:

In a bowl add chickpea flour, water and orange food colouring. Mix it well.

Cover round shaped grater with aluminium foil paper. Make small holes with the help of a toothpick.

Hold this grater over heated ghee. Put some batter into it and shake it slightly. Small droplets will form into the ghee. Wait for 30 seconds to a minute and remove this small bundi from ghee.

Drain the excess oil from it with the help of a sieve.

In a pan add the cup of sugar, the second cup of water, cardamom powder and boil this syrup for 5 minutes. Add a drop of lemon juice and add prepared bundis also add melon seeds.Cook this mixture for 5 minutes. Remove it from flame and rest it covered for 10 minutes.

Transfer this mixture in plate and start making laddus once it is slightly cooled down. —

Serve this in a bowl and sprinkle some pistachio on it.

Quick, easy, healthy laddus

Ingredients

Ghee

Cashews, unroasted

Raisins

1 cup whole wheat flour

Sugar

Cardamom powder

In a pan, add little ghee, roast some cashews and raisins, remove and keep it aside.

In the same pan, add 1 cup of whole wheat flour to the leftover ghee. Fry on low flame until it starts changing the colour slightly and gives a nice aroma. Remove them to a bigger bowl and let it cool down completely.

Add sugar powder according to your taste, cardamom powder, nuts and raisins. Mix very well.

Start adding the ghee (should be at room temperature).

Combine well, try to make the laddus, if it breaks, keep adding little more ghee until you can shape the laddus.

Note - (if the flour is hot, you can't make the laddus, let it cool down completely)

Oats Laddu Recipe

The oats laddu is highly nutritious sweet that are offered to the god during Indian festivals.The oats present in this laddu is rich source of proteins, anti-oxidants and Oats also contain compounds called saponins, which are natural cleansers. They remove the dirt and oil that clog the pores and exfoliate the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbs Ghee

1/2 cup nuts (cashews and almonds)

1 cups oats

50g jaggery ( can substitute with brown sugar)

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup dates

1/4 tsp elachi powder

Method

In a medium heat non-stick pan, add the ghee until it melts.

Add the nuts and oats. Mix well and roast for five minutes.

Remove from pan and transfer the nuts and oats mixture into a bowl.

In a non-stick pan, heat the jaggery and water to make a syrup. Then add dates and mix well.

Add elachi powder.

Stir in the nuts and oats mixture and combine well.

Transfer back into the bowl and let it cool down for two minutes.

Using a spoon, scoop the mixture to make golf ball sized laddus with your hands.